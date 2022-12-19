Former New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter was romantically involved with Playboy-famed Vida Guerra in 2005. Jeter got engaged to model Hannah Davis in 2015. Congratulating the All-Star, Guerra spoke to TMZ about how Jeter wanted to get married and live his dream:

“Oh I mean, it’s great. It’s fantastic, he’s living his dream. He said once he retired, he wanted to get married. So he’s living his dream.”

Vida congratulated the five-time World Champion before adding a brief compliment to the note:

“Congratulations to him. He’s really an awesome person and I wish him all the best.”

Hannah Davis, a model for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, and Derek began dating in 2012 after Jeter's divorce from Minka Kelly. After seeing Hannah for three years, Derek made the decision to propose in 2015. Davis said "yes" to the proposal.

Vida Guerra on Hannah Davis: “Hannah is Derek Jeter’s type for sure”

Guerra spoke about how Jeter always liked tall girls:

"Hannah is Derek's type for sure, he's always liked tall girls."

The former MLB shortstop has a fantastic personality, remarked the Cuban-American model, who also expressed her best wishes:

"He’s really an awesome person, and I wish him all the best.”

Jeter is now happily married to Davis, and the couple share three daughters – Bella, Story and River. The couple were engaged in November 2015.

Derek Jeter played for the New York Yankees for 20 seasons before being inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2020. Throughout his illustrious career, Jeter won numerous awards, including 14 All-Star selections, five Gold Glove Awards and five Silver Slugger Awards.

Derek Jeter @derekjeter Great to be back home at Yankee Stadium! Thanks to everyone for making it such a special night for me and my family. The girls had a blast and finally got their ice cream. Great to be back home at Yankee Stadium! Thanks to everyone for making it such a special night for me and my family. The girls had a blast and finally got their ice cream. https://t.co/pMfNHOYWoc

"Great to be back home at Yankee Stadium! Thanks to everyone for making it such a special night for me and my family. The girls had a blast and finally got their ice cream." – Derek Jeter

On Sept. 8, 2021, five years after he wed Hannah Davis, Derek was officially admitted into Cooperstown's Hall of Fame. In September 2022, Jeter was honored for his induction at Yankee Stadium. His parents, sister, wife, and three daughters were also with him.

