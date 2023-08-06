Derek Jeter took in the Inter Miami game with David Beckham, the soccer legend and current co-owner of the team. He and Jeter watched as Lionel Messi played for the squad alongside millions of screaming fans. It was Jeter's first-ever soccer game.

This would otherwise not be so surprising. After all, stars have come out to watch Messi ad nauseum since his debut with Miami. LeBron James, Kim Kardashian and others have rushed to get seats.

That now includes Jeter, who is now a broadcast member of FOX. He wasn't there in any official capacity or in coverage, but FOX does carry a lot of soccer, so he decided to familiarize himself with the sport.

Fans react to Derek Jeter popping up at first soccer match with David Beckham

Fans reacted to his first game with awe. Many were stunned that Derek Jeter was able to join David Beckham at his first ever match. That's elite company to be beside.

Fans were in awe of Derek Jeter being at his first soccer game

David Beckham is a soccer legend much like Jeter is a legend in baseball. It would be similar if a Beckham had never been to a baseball game and he went and sat right behind home plate at a Yankees game with Jeter himself.

Jeter, since retiring, is moving into a more broad sports role. Naturally, he joined the broadcasting crew at FOX, but he's also golfed and is now a spectator at soccer matches. What will the Captain do next?