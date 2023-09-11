Yankees legend Derek Jeter once revealed that his wife Hannah Jeter was an avid tennis player in the past, long before her glory days with Sports Illustrated.

Jeter made the confession during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon earlier in February this year, where the pair discussed numerous aspects of his life revolving around his children and what interests and sports they had taken.

"My wife used to play tennis so we put our oldest in tennis lessons when she was about 4 years old," Jeter shared. "I was pretty proud because she would actually be pretty good for the 15 minutes that she would focus and then it's going to drawing in the clay."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

A dad of three girls at the time, Jeter also opened up about the "controlled chaos" that goes on at home every day during his chat with Jimmy Fallon.

"It's controlled chaos. It's school pick-ups and drop-offs, they do my nails, my toenails, makeup, and lipstick. It's the greatest thing I've ever experienced though, my girls, they are the absolute best," he said of daughters River, Story, and Bella.

"HELP!!!" - Derek Jeter, Instagram.

The former New York Yankees captain is truly living the retired life, nestled away in his home at most times beside his family, which has now grown into a family of six, after the couple gave birth to their latest child and first boy, Kaius Green Jeter on May 5, 2023.

How many children do Derek Jeter and Hannah Jeter have?

Former Yankees legend Derek Jeter and his wife Hannah Jeter, a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model, tied the knot in 2016 and have been expanding their family ever since. Today, they are the proud parents of four children, daughters Bella Raine, Story Grey, and River Rose, and son, Kaius, whom they welcomed in May 2023.

The pair welcomed daughter Daughter Bella Raine Jeter, their oldest, on August 17, 2017. Story Grey Jeter was next, born on September 17, 2019. River Rose Jeter is their youngest, and she was born on December 12, 2021. Kaius Green Jeter, their first son, was welcomed earlier this year on May 5.

While the couple has kept most of their personal life under wraps, fans can very occasionally find photos of the kids on Derek's social media handles.