Detroit Tigers vs Minnesota Twins Prediction & Match Preview - April 26th | MLB Season 2022

The Detroit Tigers travel to Target Field for a meeting with division rivals the Minnesota Twins. This will start a three-game series for both teams. At the time of writing, the Twins are coming off a win against the Chicago White Sox. While the Tigers, on the other hand, fell to the Colorado Rockies. The Twins are 8-8 in the win-loss column while Detroit are at 6-9.

The Tigers have selected lefty Eduardo Rodriguez for the series opener opposite Twins' righty Chris Paddack.

Match Details

Fixture: Detroit Tigers vs Minnesota Twins

Date & Time: Tuesday, April 26, 7:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: Target Field, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Detroit Tigers Preview

The Tigers are batting .231/.316/.324 and have ammassed the ninth fewest RBIs as a team. This is in stark contrast to their pitching crew, who have only surrendered a 3.22 ERA and are good for the top ten in team pitching metrics.

Their battery lineup will need to step up to give their pitchers a chance to get a win. It would be interesting to see if they could turn it around after dropping their two previous games of a three-game series against the Rockies.

Key Player - Austin Meadows

Austin Meadows (L) with Spencer Torkelson (R)

Former All-Star Austin Meadows has been leading an otherwise underwhelming Detroit offense so far this season. He is batting .333/.444/.444 with a double, two triples, and nine RBIs on fifteen base hits.

Barstool Detroit @BSMotorCity Austin Meadows always coming through for the Tigers

Austin Meadows always coming through for the Tigers https://t.co/xQlcN2e9p7

"Austin Meadows always coming through for the Tigers" - @ Barstool Detroit

He has been doing the heavy lifting so far this season. There is no reason for him to be halted by an average Minnesota rotation in this game.

Detroit Tigers Predicted Lineup

Starting Pitcher - Eduardo Rodriguez

Robbie Grossman, RF Austin Meadows, DH Javier Baez, SS Jeimer Candelario, 3B Jonathan Schoop, 2B Spencer Torkelson, 1B Eric Haase, LF Tucker Barnhart, C Akil Baddoo, CF

Minnesota Twins Preview

The Twins are on fire. After losing their first two games against the Kansas City Royals, they took game three before dismantling the Chicago White Sox, sweeping them in their series. They now sit at the top spot in the AL Central.

Carrying a four-game winning streak against a sputtering Tigers' offense, the Twins will be tested to see if they can maintain their position at the top of the division and possibly separate from the pack.

Key Player - Byron Buxton

Byron Buxton walks off against the White Sox

At the time of writing, Byron Buxton had just blasted a two-run walk-off homer against the Chicago White Sox. Buxton is averaging .351/.415/.946 with, four doubles, six homers, and eleven RBIs on thirteen base hits. He is also currently sporting and OPS of 1.361.

"BYRON BUXTON UPPER DECK WALKOFF‼️ (via @Twins)" - @ SportsCenter

The former Gold Glover has been on a tear as of late. Expect him to do the same against Detroit.

Minnesota Twins Predicted Lineup

Starting Pitcher - Chris Paddack

Byron Buxton, CF Luis Arraez,3B Carlos Correa, SS Jorge Polanco, 2B Max Kepler, RF Trevor Larnach, DH Miguel Sano, 1B Ryan Jeffers, C Nick Gordon, LF

Detroit Tigers vs Minnesota Twins Match Prediction

The Minnesota Twins are on a roll at the moment. The Detroit Tigers, on the other hand, are struggling to generate some firepower from their lineup. We would favor the Twins as they have all the momentum right now and are the top dogs in the AL Central. Minnesota wins, 4-1.

Where to follow Dodgers vs Diamondbacks?

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit (Tigers), Bally Sports North Extra (Twins)

Listen: WXYT 97.1 FM (Tigers), TIBNm twinsbeisbol.com (Twins)

