Devin Williams Landing Spots: 3 potential destinations for Brewers All-Star with murmurs of Yankees interest

Milwaukee Brewers closer Devin Williams' name has come up in recent trade speculations. While he is a core member of the organization, so was Corbin Burnes, who was traded to the Baltimore Orioles last week.

Williams is one of the best closers in the game and would certainly attract multiple teams if he were to be put on the trade market. Some teams seem like great fits, including the New York Yankees.

While we inch closer to Opening Day, these trade speculations could become a hot topic. So, today, we look at three potential landing spots for crafty righty.

3 potential landing spots for Devin Williams

#3. San Diego Padres

The San Diego Padres seem like an obvious choice for those interested in a big-time closer. They had just lost their All-Star closer, Josh Hader, after he became a free agent and recently signed a deal with the Houston Astros.

San Diego could use somebody like Devin Williams, especially after their lackluster season last year. While bringing in loads of talent, they finished the season in third place in the NL West, missing the postseason.

#2. Texas Rangers

The Texas Rangers are another team that lost some bullpen arms due to free agency. The biggest losses were Will Smith and Aroldis Chapman. However, they still have Jose Leclerc at the backend.

Signing Williams would give the defending World Series champions a boost. They will have a target on their backs all season long, so they can use all the help they can get.

#1. New York Yankees

The New York Yankees have had a solid offseason so far. They traded for Juan Soto, Trent Grisham, and Alex Verdugo, to name a few. Signing Devin Williams to pair with Clay Holmes would be a great addition.

It would make sense for a team that was interested in acquiring Josh Hader to be in on Devin Williams. However, the asking price would need to be just right for any team to make a move.

