There is no denying that Diamondbacks slugger Christian Walker is in a bit of a slump at the moment. Over the course of his last five games, he has gone 1-for-17 at the plate with eight strikeouts.

However, manager Torey Lovullo is sticking with his guy. He has full faith that Walker will get out of this slump soon and contribute to the World Series. Walker will remain in the cleanup spot for Game 2 on Saturday.

Not much has changed for Arizona's lineup for Game 2 except that Corbin Carroll and Ketel Marte have swapped spots in the batting order.

Already down 1-0 in the series, getting a win on Saturday will be crucial for the D-Backs. Tying the series before it moves to Chase Field on Monday will swing the momentum in Arizona's favor.

Diamondbacks fans are not keen on seeing Christian Walker batting cleanup again. They want to see him moved down in the order until he gets out of this slump.

"Walker needs to be moved down to like 7th" one fan posted.

"Bring in Pavin as soon as Montgomery is out, I can't stand seeing Walker swing and miss at fastballs in the zone" another fan posted.

Walker had an exceptionally bad night in Game 1 on Friday against Nathan Eovaldi. He went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts.

Christian Walker and the Diamondbacks could be in for another rough night

Christian Walker and the Diamondbacks thought they had Game 1 wrapped up. They held a two-run lead in the ninth inning and handed the ball to their established closer, Paul Sewald.

With one out and a runner on, Corey Seager stepped to the plate and delivered the game-tying two-run homer, sending the game into extras. Two innings later, Adolis Garcia delivered the walk-off home run.

That is a tough way to lose the World Series opener, but it does not get any easier for the D-Backs on Saturday. They are set to face the Rangers' Jordan Montgomery, who has been stellar in the postseason thus far.

Montgomery is 3-0 in the postseason, with a 2.16 ERA on 25 innings of work. Arizona will give the ball to Merrill Kelly, who holds a 2-1 record with a 2.65 ERA.