Diamondbacks fans had every reason to celebrate rookie ace Brandon Pfaadt’s stellar performance in Game 3 of the World Series, depite the momentary 3-0 deficit afainst the Texas Rangers. Pfaadt’s outing was nothing short of impressive, earning him accolades from the fan base who lauded his resilience and poise on the mound.

In his 5.1 innings of work, Pfaadt showcased his talent, finishing with four strikeouts and allowing three earned runs on four hits and two walks. The rookie pitcher demonstrated composure, surviving a lead-off walk and two walks. The rookie pitcher demonstrated composure, surviving a lead-off walk in the fifth inning and striking out key Rangers batters to keep the Diamondbacks in contention.

"0 ER in my books." - Joked one fan.

Brandon Pfaadt retired three consecutive batters in the fourth inning.

The game has had it share of unexpected twists, including an early departure for Rangers’ ace Max Scherzer due to a lower back injury. Pfaadt capitalized on the situation, bouncing back in the fourth inning after the Rangers’ Corey Seager’s two-run home run. The Diamondbacks’ rookie struck out Evan Carter, Mitch Garver, and Jonah Heim in order, showcasing his ability to reset and maintain control.

The defensive plays have also been impressive, with outfielder Adolis Garcia preventing a run with a throw that showcased one of the best arms in baseball. Despite their momentary loss, Pfaadt’s performance left a lasting impresison on Diamondbacks fans, who hailed him for delivering a "hell of a game."

"Hell of a game Pfaadt!!" - Added another player.

The matchup between Pfaadt and the veteran Scherzer added an extra layer of excitement to the game, highlighting the contrast between a seasoned pitcher and a rising star. As the series continues, Diamondbacks could takr pride in the promising future representeb by their rookie ace, even in the face of a challenging World Series game.