Diamondbacks vs. Athletics: Game 2 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - August 2, 2025

Arizona Diamondbacks (51-59) head into their second matchup of the season against the Sacramento Athletics (49-63) looking to end a six-game losing streak. Arizona has struggled on the road this year with a 25-31 record but boasts a strong on-base percentage, ranking fifth in the NL.
Meanwhile, the Athletics have been solid at home, posting a 23-32 mark and hitting 152 total home runs, the fourth-best in the AL. With Corbin Carroll powering the Diamondbacks and Sacramento enjoying recent success with a 7-3 run in their last 10 games, Saturday’s late-night game promises plenty of fireworks as both teams fight to gain ground.
Starting Pitchers
Zac Gallen (Diamondbacks – RHP)
2025 Stats: 7-12, 5.60 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 121 K in 127 IP
Gallen is enduring a rough season, struggling with consistency and run prevention. He’s allowed 5+ runs in four of his last seven outings, though his strikeout ability (8.6 K/9) remains intact. In his last start against Pittsburgh, Gallen gave up four runs over six innings, taking the loss.
J.T. Ginn (Athletics – RHP)
2025 Stats: 2-2, 3.89 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 47 K in 44 IP
Ginn has been a bright spot for Oakland’s rotation, delivering back-to-back quality starts. He tossed six shutout innings against the Astros in his last outing, allowing only three hits and striking out four. His command (1.8 BB/9) and groundball-heavy approach have kept him effective despite low strikeout totals.
Hot Hitters to Watch
Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks)
Marte remains the engine of Arizona’s offense, hitting .285 with 20 home runs, 42 RBIs, and 55 runs scored this season. His switch-hitting versatility and knack for clutch hits make him a constant threat at the top of the lineup.
Nick Kurtz (Athletics)
Kurtz has been a standout in Oakland’s lineup, batting .302 with 23 home runs, 59 RBIs, and 48 runs. The rookie first baseman has delivered consistent power and solid contact, emerging as a cornerstone bat for the Athletics.
Injury Report
Athletics:
- Jacob Wilson (forearm) – 10-Day IL
- Denzel Clarke (abductor) – 10-Day IL
- Max Muncy (hand) – 10-Day IL
- Grant Holman (shoulder) – 60-Day IL
- Gunnar Hoglund (hip) – 60-Day IL
- Jose Leclerc (shoulder) – 60-Day IL
- Brady Basso (shoulder) – 60-Day IL
- Luis Medina (elbow) – 60-Day IL
Diamondbacks:
- Gabriel Moreno (hand) – 60-Day IL
- Tommy Henry (elbow) – 60-Day IL
- Pavin Smith (oblique) – 10-Day IL
- Ryan Thompson (scapular strain) – 15-Day IL
- Ildemaro Vargas (foot) – 10-Day IL
- Christian Montes De Oca (elbow) – 60-Day IL
- Justin Martinez (elbow) – 60-Day IL
- Cristian Mena (shoulder) – 60-Day IL
- Corbin Burnes (elbow) – 60-Day IL
- A.J. Puk (elbow) – 60-Day IL
- Blake Walston (elbow) – 60-Day IL
Current Odds
- Run Line: Diamondbacks −1.5 (+143) | Athletics +1.5 (−175)
- Total: Over 10 (−119) | Under 10 (−102)
- Moneyline: Diamondbacks −105 | Athletics −115
Best Bets & Final Prediction
Final Score Prediction: Athletics 5, Diamondbacks 4
Top Picks:
- Oakland Athletics Moneyline (−115) - Ginn’s reliability and Oakland’s strong home performance give them the edge in Game 2.
- Under 10 Total Runs (−102) - Ginn tends to induce weak contact, and Gallen’s high HR rate doesn’t always translate to a shootout in Oakland’s spacious park.
Same‑Game Parlay: Athletics ML + Brent Rooker to Record a Hit - Rooker’s central role in Oakland’s offense, combined with Ginn’s command, makes this combo a smart value play.