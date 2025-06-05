Diamondbacks vs Braves: Game 3 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - June 5, 2025

The Arizona Diamondbacks and Atlanta Braves are set to wrap up their three-game series on Thursday afternoon. Arizona has won each of the first two games of this series, putting Atlanta in a position to try to avoid a sweep.

The Diamondbacks are coming into this game with a record of 30-31, while the Braves are now sitting at 27-33 on the year. Here is a look at the odds for this matchup and some predictions that should be made.

Diamondbacks vs. Braves prediction

Ronald Acuna Jr. is back with the Braves - Source: Imagn

Brandon Pfaadt is set to start for the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday, and he has gone 7-4 with a 5.05 ERA. Pfaadt has been winning games for this team, but he is likely to struggle to get outs in this matchup.

Corbin Carroll continues to put up big numbers for Arizona as he leads the team with 18 home runs. The D-backs need to win by scoring runs, but look for the offense to struggle in this matchup.

Ronald Acuna Jr. has provided a huge lift for the Braves since making his return, and he is going to be a big key in this matchup. Atlanta has been quiet on offense in this series, but Matt Olson and Austin Riley can deliver.

Grant Holmes has gone just 3-4 with a 3.78 ERA for the Braves, but he should pitch well in this game. Look for the Braves to get a big victory to pick up a win in this series.

Prediction: Atlanta Braves 4, Arizona Diamondbacks 3

Diamondbacks vs. Braves odds

Money Line: Arizona Diamondbacks +135, Atlanta Braves -160

Run Spread: Diamondbacks +1.5 (-150), Braves -1.5 (+125)

Total Runs: Over 8.5 (-130), Under 8.5 (+110)

Diamondbacks vs. Braves injuries

Arizona Diamondbacks injury report

Corbin Burnes (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right elbow inflammation)

Eduardo Rodriguez (LHP): 15-Day IL (Left shoulder inflammation)

A.J. Puk (LHP): 60-Day IL (Left elbow inflammation)

Jordan Montgomery (LHP): 60-Day IL (Torn UCL)

Blake Walston (LHP): 60-Day IL (Torn left UCL)

Atlanta Braves injury report

Daysbel Hernandez (RHP): Day to day (Right pinky numbness)

Stuart Fairchild (OF): TBD (Dislocated right pinkie)

AJ Smith-Shawver (RHP): 15-Day IL (Torn right UCL)

Nacho Alvarez Jr. (INF): 60-Day IL (Left wrist inflammation)

Reynaldo Lopez (RHP): 60-Day IL (Right shoulder inflammation)

Joe Jimenez (RHP): All of 2025 (Left knee surgery)

Diamondbacks vs. Braves picks

The Diamondbacks have won the first two games of this series, but focusing on the Atlanta Braves is the way to go when making picks on this matchup.

Money Line: Atlanta Braves -160

Run Spread: Arizona Diamondbacks +1.5 (-150)

Total Runs: Under 8.5 (+110)

