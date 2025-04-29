Diamondbacks vs. Mets: Game 1, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 29, MLB 2025

Two of the NL's best teams, the New York Mets and Arizona Diamondbacks, are meeting today for a key early-season set. They will start their three-game series at 7:10 pm ET today at Citi Field. Here's everything you need to know.

Diamondbacks vs. Mets Recent Form and Records

The Mets just scored 19 runs and earned their 20th win of the season. They are baseball's best team right now and just split with the Washington Nationals. They're 20-9 on the season and 8-2 in their last 10.

The Diamondbacks are 15-13 on the year, but that puts them in fourth in the vaunted NL West. They're 4-6 in their last 10 contests and just lost a series to the Atlanta Braves.

Players to Watch

Starting Pitchers

Eduardo Rodriguez (1-2, 4.40 ERA, 34 strikeouts) vs. David Peterson (1-1, 3.29 ERA, 28 strikeouts)

Eduardo Rodriguez is starting today (Imagn)

Eduardo Rodriguez was 3-4 with a 5.04 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 47 strikeouts in 50 innings pitched in 2024.

Last Start: 6.2 innings, six hits, four runs, one walk and five strikeouts.

Career vs. Mets: 1-0 with a 3.57 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 17.2 innings pitched (three appearances).

David Peterson was 10-3 with a 2.90 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, and 101 strikeouts in 121 innings last year.

Last Start: 5.1 innings, eight hits, two runs, one walk and two strikeouts.

Career vs. Diamondbacks: 0-0 with a 5.21 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 19 innings pitched (five appearances).

Must-watch Hitters

Diamondbacks

Eugenio Suarez has to be watched after a historic four-homer day. He became just the 19th player ever to do that over the weekend.

Josh Naylor is leading the Diamondbacks in batting average (.318) and on-base percentage (.388). He also has four home runs and 19 RBI.

Mets

Brandon Nimmo is a player to watch after his historic day. He had two home runs and a franchise record nine RBIs on Monday.

Brandon Nimmo had a historic day (Imagn)

Pete Alonso is leading the Mets in batting average, RBI, on-base percentage and hits. He also has six home runs and is tied for the lead there.

Injuries

For the Mets, the latest update says that Ronny Mauricio is progressing through his rehab stint, and Paul Blackburn will throw a bullpen session today. For the Diamondbacks, Ketel Marte is traveling with the team, and both Kendall Graveman and Kevin Ginkel are nearing returns.

Diamondbacks vs. Mets Baseball Betting Odds

Moneyline Spread Total Diamondbacks +115 Diamondbacks +1.5 (-190) Over 8.5 (-120) Mets -140 Mets -1.5 (+155) Under 8.5 (+100)

Diamondbacks vs. Mets Expert Predictions

The pitching matchup leans toward the Mets today. David Peterson has been better than Eduardo Rodriguez and was very strong last season. Rodriguez wasn't, but even if he was, Peterson had a sub-3.00 ERA.

The offenses are both good, but the Mets are on another level right now without much from Juan Soto. The Diamondbacks are missing Ketel Marte, so the Mets should have this matchup.

Prediction: Mets 7, Diamondbacks 4

