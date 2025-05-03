Diamondbacks vs. Phillies: Game 2, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - May 3, MLB 2025

The Arizona Diamondbacks and Philadelphia Phillies will continue their series on Saturday, and this is a matchup of two great NL teams. Philadelphia won the series opener to move to 18-14 on the year, while the loss dropped the Diamondbacks to 17-15.

There will be a solid starting pitching matchup in this game, and plenty of stars on the field. Here is a look at how Game 2 of this series is expected to play out.

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies prediction

Corbin Carroll is having a big season - Source: Imagn

The Arizona Diamondbacks are getting a big season from Corbin Carroll, but Eugenio Suarez leads the team with 10 home runs. Arizona has belted 42 home runs this season, and they need to use the long ball in this matchup.

Brandon Pfaadt will be on the mound in this game and has gone 5-1 with a 2.78 ERA on the season. Pfaadt should be able to deliver a big start for the Diamondbacks in this game.

Philadelphia will send veteran Aaron Nola to the mound, who has struggled mightily this season. Nola is 0-5 with a 5.40 ERA, and he will have to turn things around for this team to succeed.

Kyle Schwarber leads the Phillies with 10 home runs, but other players still need to get going. Look for the Phillies to struggle on offense in this game as the Diamondbacks pull away.

Prediction: Arizona Diamondbacks 5, Philadelphia Phillies 4

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies odds

Money Line: Arizona Diamondbacks +105, Philadelphia Phillies -125

Run Spread: Diamondbacks +1.5 (-190), Phillies -1.5 (+160)

Total Runs: Over 9.5 (-115), Under 9.5 (-105)

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies injuries

Arizona Diamondbacks injury report

Justin Martinez (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right shoulder inflammation)

Kendall Graveman (RHP): 15-Day IL (Back tightness)

A.J. Puk (LHP): 60-Day IL (Left elbow inflammation)

Jordan Montgomery (LHP): 60-Day IL (Torn UCL)

Philadelphia Phillies injury report

Brandon Marsh (CF): 10-Day IL (Right hamstring strain)

Ranger Suarez (LHP): 15-Day IL (Lower back stiffness)

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies picks

Philadelphia might be a small betting favorite in this game, but Arizona should control this one. If you are making picks for this game, you will want to back the Diamondbacks as they even up the series.

Money Line: Arizona Diamondbacks +105

Run Spread: Diamondbacks +1.5 (-190)

Total Runs: Under 9.5 (-105)

