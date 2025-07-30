Diamondbacks vs. Tigers: Game 3 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries and picks - July 30, 2025

The Arizona Diamondbacks head into the series finale at Comerica Park desperate to halt a four-game losing streak after falling behind early in the set. Detroit, sitting atop the AL Central at 63-46, has been dominant at home (35-21) and thrives when the long ball is working, going 30-9 when hitting multiple home runs.
Arizona, meanwhile, is 25-29 on the road and has struggled to generate consistent offense despite ranking fifth in the NL in on-base percentage. With Ryne Nelson set to duel Chris Paddack, the finale promises a tense battle to close out the three-game series.
Starting Pitchers
Ryne Nelson (RHP, Diamondbacks)
Nelson has been Arizona’s surprising stabilizer, posting a 3.29 ERA and 1.02 WHIP over 90.1 innings, with 73 strikeouts in 2025. He’s limited homers (0.28 HR/9 last season) and kept opponents to low OPS and OBP marks. With strong command and recent sharp outings in mind, Nelson profiles as one of the D-backs’ more reliable rotation options.
Chris Paddack (RHP, Tigers)
Paddack joins Detroit after a trade, carrying a 3–9 record with a 4.95 ERA and 1.28 WHIP over 111 innings, with 83 strikeouts. Recent outings have displayed volatility, ranging from a 1.50 ERA game with eight strikeouts to struggles that yielded more than five runs. Command remains a concern, with elevated walk rates and sporadic hard contact.
Hot Hitters To Watch
Corbin Carroll - Diamondbacks
Carroll continues to spark Arizona’s offense, batting .247 with 21 home runs, 50 RBIs and 13 stolen bases this season. He’s coming off a strong performance in Game 2, where he tallied two hits, including a triple and scored a run.
Kerry Carpenter - Tigers
Carpenter has provided consistent production for Detroit, hitting .260 with 16 homers and 32 RBIs. He was locked in during Game 2 with a three-hit night featuring two doubles. He has become a reliable middle-of-the-order bat capable of driving in runs when it counts.
Injury Report
Diamondbacks:
- Eugenio Suarez (hand) – Day-to-day
- Pavin Smith (oblique), Ildemaro Vargas (foot) – 10-day IL
- Multiple pitchers (Beeks, Miller, Thompson) – 15-day IL
- Gabriel Moreno, Corbin Burnes, Jordan Montgomery, Justin Martinez – 60-day IL
Tigers:
- Parker Meadows (quad) – 10-day IL
- Reese Olson (shoulder) – Out for season
- Alex Cobb, Jose Urquidy, Ty Madden, Alex Lange, Jackson Jobe – 60-day IL
- Sawyer Gipson-Long (neck) – 15-day IL
Current Odds
- Run Line: Diamondbacks +1.5 (−181) | Tigers −1.5 (+148)
- Total: Over 9 (+101) | Under 9 (−123)
- Moneyline: Diamondbacks +118 | Tigers −143
Best Bets & Prediction
Final Score Prediction: Tigers 6, Diamondbacks 4
Top Picks:
- Tigers Moneyline (−143) - Paddack’s return home and Detroit’s stronger lineup give the Tigers the edge.
- Over 9 Total Runs (+101) - Both pitchers have shown inconsistency, and Comerica Park could see a few big innings from each offense.
Value Parlay: Tigers ML + Over 9 - banking on Detroit’s home-field advantage and a higher-scoring game.