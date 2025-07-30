Diamondbacks vs. Tigers: Game 3 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries and picks - July 30, 2025

The Arizona Diamondbacks head into the series finale at Comerica Park desperate to halt a four-game losing streak after falling behind early in the set. Detroit, sitting atop the AL Central at 63-46, has been dominant at home (35-21) and thrives when the long ball is working, going 30-9 when hitting multiple home runs.

Ad

Arizona, meanwhile, is 25-29 on the road and has struggled to generate consistent offense despite ranking fifth in the NL in on-base percentage. With Ryne Nelson set to duel Chris Paddack, the finale promises a tense battle to close out the three-game series.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Starting Pitchers

Ryne Nelson (RHP, Diamondbacks)

Nelson has been Arizona’s surprising stabilizer, posting a 3.29 ERA and 1.02 WHIP over 90.1 innings, with 73 strikeouts in 2025. He’s limited homers (0.28 HR/9 last season) and kept opponents to low OPS and OBP marks. With strong command and recent sharp outings in mind, Nelson profiles as one of the D-backs’ more reliable rotation options.

Ad

Trending

Chris Paddack (RHP, Tigers)

Paddack joins Detroit after a trade, carrying a 3–9 record with a 4.95 ERA and 1.28 WHIP over 111 innings, with 83 strikeouts. Recent outings have displayed volatility, ranging from a 1.50 ERA game with eight strikeouts to struggles that yielded more than five runs. Command remains a concern, with elevated walk rates and sporadic hard contact.

Hot Hitters To Watch

Corbin Carroll - Diamondbacks

Carroll continues to spark Arizona’s offense, batting .247 with 21 home runs, 50 RBIs and 13 stolen bases this season. He’s coming off a strong performance in Game 2, where he tallied two hits, including a triple and scored a run.

Ad

Kerry Carpenter - Tigers

Carpenter has provided consistent production for Detroit, hitting .260 with 16 homers and 32 RBIs. He was locked in during Game 2 with a three-hit night featuring two doubles. He has become a reliable middle-of-the-order bat capable of driving in runs when it counts.

Injury Report

Diamondbacks:

Eugenio Suarez (hand) – Day-to-day

Pavin Smith (oblique), Ildemaro Vargas (foot) – 10-day IL

Multiple pitchers (Beeks, Miller, Thompson) – 15-day IL

Gabriel Moreno, Corbin Burnes, Jordan Montgomery, Justin Martinez – 60-day IL

Ad

Tigers:

Parker Meadows (quad) – 10-day IL

Reese Olson (shoulder) – Out for season

Alex Cobb, Jose Urquidy, Ty Madden, Alex Lange, Jackson Jobe – 60-day IL

Sawyer Gipson-Long (neck) – 15-day IL

Current Odds

Run Line: Diamondbacks +1.5 (−181) | Tigers −1.5 (+148)

Total: Over 9 (+101) | Under 9 (−123)

Moneyline: Diamondbacks +118 | Tigers −143

Best Bets & Prediction

Final Score Prediction: Tigers 6, Diamondbacks 4

Top Picks:

Tigers Moneyline (−143) - Paddack’s return home and Detroit’s stronger lineup give the Tigers the edge. Over 9 Total Runs (+101) - Both pitchers have shown inconsistency, and Comerica Park could see a few big innings from each offense.

Value Parlay: Tigers ML + Over 9 - banking on Detroit’s home-field advantage and a higher-scoring game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Soni Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends. Know More