In an unfortunate incident, two women were shot at the White Sox game on Friday night at Guaranteed Rate Field in section 161. The game between the Boston Red Sox and Oakland Athletics ended at 9:30 p.m. and an investigation is now underway.

The postgame concert was postponed, but the White Sox still continued to play. The team attributed the problem to "technical issues" and made no mention of a shooting. The incident was first reported to the staff as an injury, and as police looked into it, they reportedly found that there was no real threat to other people.

According to the White Sox, the Chicago Police Department would have halted play if officers felt it was hazardous to continue. They further claimed that they were initially unaware that a lady had been shot during the game.

Both teams' players and managers reportedly said they were unaware of the gunshot until after it had taken place. Pedro Grifol, the manager of the White Sox, declared that he was "absolutely" okay with the game going on.

What happened to the fans shot at the White Sox game?

A 42-year-old woman was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the leg and was listed in fair condition upon arrival. Despite having an abdominal graze wound, a 26-year-old lady chose not to seek medical assistance.

Both wounded victims, are reportedly anticipated to recover from the accident that happened at Guaranteed Rate Field during Oakland's 12-4 victory against the Chicago White Sox in the fourth inning.