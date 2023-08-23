Fact Check: Did the White Sox hire Tony La Russa back? Reports swirl around MLB Hall of Famer's alleged return

Reports have mentioned that the Chicago White Sox are bringing back former manager Tony La Russa as club owner Jerry Reinsdorf looks to shake up the organization. While there has been an indication that the Hall of Fame manager could make his way back to Chicago, there have been conflicting reports.

In an article from MLB Insider Bob Nightengale, Tony La Russa could be set for a return following medical clearance to resume his career in the MLB. One of the all-time winningest managers in MLB history, La Russa stepped down from the position last season to address his lengthy cancer treatments.

"Chicago #WhiteSox owner Jerry Reinsdorf’s patience runs out, fires Ken Williams, Rick Hahn; expected to promote Chris Getz to GM with #Rangers executive Dayton Moore likely joining team too." - @BNightengale

Inside the piece written by Nightengale, the veteran journalist revealed that current White Sox manager Pedro Grifol is scheduled to meet with both club owner Jerry Reinsdorf and Tony La Russa. The 78-year-old La Russa has reportedly been working as a consultant for the club, while also recently scouting the team's minor-league system.

That being said, the reports surrounding La Russa's hiring as a consultant have been disputed by Ryan McGuffey, the Coordinating Producer - Live Events for NBCS Chicago.

"Going back on this: Hearing this is NOT true. #WhiteSox" - @RyanMcGuffey

At this point it is unclear which report is true, however, it is clear that Chicago White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf has a strong relationship with La Russa. After yet another disappointing season from the White Sox, the club's owner's patience ran out, firing both Vice President Ken Williams and General Manager Rick Hahn.

Even if Tony La Russa is hired as a consultant by the team, there is much more work to do for the club to return to contention

After emerging as one of the most exciting up-and-coming teams in the MLB, the Chicago White Sox have failed to capitalize on their championship window. From a lack of production and injuries to a revolving door at the manager position, the White Sox have underperformed in recent years.

With a promising core that featured the likes of Eloy Jimenez, Lucas Giolito, Yoan Moncada, and Tim Anderson, the team failed to live up to their expectations. Prior to this season's trade deadline, the club opted to enter a rebuilding stage by trading away veterans such as Lance Lynn and the aforementioned Lucas Giolito.

While bringing in one of the best managers of all time as a consultant in the form of Tony La Russa could benefit the roster, there are still more changes needed before the team returns to contention.