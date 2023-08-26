Fact Check: Were fans wounded during White Sox shooting? Uncovering details of Friday's harrowing incident

During a Major League Baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and the Oakland Athletics at Guaranteed Rate Field on Friday Night, a distressing incident unfolded. According to officials, two individuals attending the game were shot. The shooting did not interrupt the game, but a postgame concert featuring Vanilla Ice was cancelled.

Expand Tweet

The Chicago Police Department spokesperson, Tom Ahern, reported that the shooting occurred during the game, but specific details about how it transpired were not provided. The White Sox issued a statement clarifying that the shooting did not involve an altercation, although it was been made clear that the shots were fired from inside or outside the ballpark.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Were fans wounded during the White Sox shooting?

A 42-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was in fair condition after being transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center. A 26-year-old woman sustained a graze wound to the abdomen but declined medical attention.

Expand Tweet

The police have yet to identify any suspects and stated that there was no active threat. The investigation is ongoing. Reports suggest that the shooting did not disrupt the ongoing game, but the planned postgame concert was canceled due to "technical issues."

As details continue to unfold, both Major League Baseball and the police are involved in discussions with the team. The incident has left the community concerned, and both victims are wished a swift recovery.

MORE ON SPORTSKEEDA BASEBALL: