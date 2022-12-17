Did Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes' father play in the MLB? All you need to know

Few athletes in the NFL are as dynamic as Patrick Mahomes. A Super Bowl champion, league MVP, and recipient of the richest contract in NFL history, it's safe to say that Mahomes is one of the most gifted quarterbacks in the history of the sport.

While he has worked hard to achieve his level of success, having a father who also played professional sports comes with an inherited athletic advantage. Patrick's father, also named Patrick Mahomes, was a pitcher in the MLB from 1992 to 2003.

Timeless Sports @timelesssports_ (1996) Future Super Bowl champ, Patrick Mahomes, as a toddler at his father’s MLB game. (1996) Future Super Bowl champ, Patrick Mahomes, as a toddler at his father’s MLB game. ✊ https://t.co/tM1EHEWBrE

"(1996) Future Super Bowl champ, Patrick Mahomes, as a toddler at his father’s MLB game." - Timeless Sports

During his time in the Majors, Mahomes spent time with the Minnesota Twins, Boston Red Sox, New York Mets, Texas Rangers, Chicago Cubs, and Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Minnesota Twins drafted Pat Mahomes Sr. in the 6th round of the 1988 MLB Amateur Draft out of Lindale High School in Texas. After working his way through the Twins farm system, Mahomes made his Major League debut on April 12, 1992, against the Texas Rangers, throwing six innings and a no-decision.

After five seasons with the Twins, Mahomes was traded to the Boston Red Sox in exchange for "a player to be named later," which ended up being pitcher Brian Looney. He only appeared in 21 games with the Red Sox before being released by the club after posting a 6.85 ERA with a 3–0 record and 11 strikeouts in 22.1 innings, all in a relief role.

Morgan Cameron Ross @Morgan_C_Ross American baseball player, Patrick Mahomes sr, in 2004 in Spring Training for the Montreal Expos. Despite prior stints in the MLB, Mahomes would play the 2004 season with the Edmonton Trappers. His 9 year old son, football player Patrick Mahomes II, living alongside him. American baseball player, Patrick Mahomes sr, in 2004 in Spring Training for the Montreal Expos. Despite prior stints in the MLB, Mahomes would play the 2004 season with the Edmonton Trappers. His 9 year old son, football player Patrick Mahomes II, living alongside him. https://t.co/7ifSFrFUAP

Following his release, Patrick Mahomes Sr. spent two seasons in Japan's NBP with the Yokohama BayStars before returning to the MLB with the New York Mets. As a relief pitcher in 1999, Mahomes helped the Mets reach the postseason after going 8–0 and posting a career-best 3.68 ERA through 39 relief appearances.

He would continue in the MLB for four more seasons with the Chicago Cubs, Texas Rangers, and Pittsburgh Pirates before becoming a Minor League journeyman for the remainder of his career.

Patrick Mahomes II, a baseball stand-out like his father

Before leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a Super Bowl title, Mahomes II was a star high school pitcher. After a successful career at Whitehouse High School, Mahomes II entered the MLB Draft as a top prospect, but having already committed to Texas Tech on a football scholarship, he fell to the Detroit Tigers in the 34th round of the draft.

Alex Rodriguez @AROD “No, Patrick, you want to play baseball when you get older. Forget football. You should be a baseball player, just like your dad.”



How wrong was I about that one? Thankfully young Mr. Mahomes didn’t take my advice & the rest is history



Who are you rooting for Sunday? “No, Patrick, you want to play baseball when you get older. Forget football. You should be a baseball player, just like your dad.”How wrong was I about that one? Thankfully young Mr. Mahomes didn’t take my advice & the rest is historyWho are you rooting for Sunday? https://t.co/MIJLdlUbU4

Poll : 0 votes