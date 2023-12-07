Did Vanessa Hudgens have plastic surgery? Exploring former Disney star's prior comments addressing viral rumor

Rumors have abounded that Vanessa Hudgens, the actress who got her start on Disney Channel, got plastic surgery at some point. This rumor was sparked when the young actress defended the idea of getting plastic surgery for young women in 2018.

A reporter asked her about a comment she made about plastic surgery via Us Weekly:

“I heard you saying that turning 30, you don’t want to have to start thinking about surgery. That’s kind of sad to me, that you’re so young and have to consider that. You don’t have to.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

She answered in defense of the procedure and what it does after the reporter clarified that she meant actresses in general and not necessarily Hudgens herself:

“It’s not just my industry. It’s in the world right now, girl. That is America. That is the social landscape that we’re in. But if you look at ancient cultures, different cultures all over the world, the ways that we make ourselves feel beautiful are different.”

She said that culture is a driving factor behind plastic surgery and the alterations people may get.

“Some cultures put giant plates in their lip," the "High School Musical" star said. "Other cultures shove bones through their noses and right now the way that America perceives beauty at times is related to plastic surgery.”

But when it comes down to it, Hudgens did not have any plans to get any plastic surgery:

“I don’t think it’s a bad thing, (but) I don’t think it’s necessarily for me at this point of my life.”

So, while she's not necessarily against the idea, she was rocking everything as it normally would have been without any alterations or procedures having been done to her. At this time, she likely did not get plastic surgery, but it is not confirmed.

Vanessa Hudgens married longtime partner

Vanessa Hudgens finally tied the knot with her longtime partner, Cole Tucker, recently. The two have been together for several years and got engaged last year. Recently, they had a beautiful beach-side ceremony to officially their status.

Vanessa Hudgens pictured at the No Kid Hungry x Cali Cares Charity Event

Tucker is a Colorado Rockies shortstop who also spent time with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.