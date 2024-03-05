“Doc does an incredible job” - Andrew Friedman backs Dodgers manager Dave Roberts as World Series hopes mount

The Los Angeles Dodgers are one of the top MLB teams, boasting a great lineup of hitters and a strong pitching staff. Many experts think following their huge splash in the offseason, the Dodgers have a real chance to win this year's World Series. A big reason for the team's success is its manager, Dave Roberts.

Andrew Friedman, the team's president of baseball operations, is in charge of putting the team together by making trades and signing free agents. Friedman gave Roberts a major vote of confidence recently when asked about his performance.

“Doc does an incredible job of balancing the many duties of the modern-day manager," Friedman told the Los Angeles Times. "There’s a relentless nature to the job, and his ability to cultivate a great clubhouse culture, maintaining high energy and keeping the clubhouse loose, all while staying locked in on game strategy is truly impressive.”

Roberts took over the Dodgers before the 2016 season. In his first year, he led the team to the National League Championship Series. The next season, the Dodgers made it to the World Series before losing to the Houston Astros.

Under Roberts' leadership, the Dodgers have won their division in seven of eight seasons. They have been one of the MLB's most consistent winners during his tenure.

However, Roberts and the Dodgers have not yet been able to win that elusive World Series, many fans and observers have criticized some of his in-game decisions, especially with how he manages the pitching staff.

As the 2024 season nears, the Dodgers are once again considered one of the top World Series contenders. If they can finally break through and win it all this year, Andrew Friedman's backing of Dave Roberts will be validated.

Dave Roberts talks about Mookie Betts’ position in the Dodgers’ lineup for the upcoming season

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said that star outfielder Mookie Betts will shift to second base for the 2024 season. The move allows the Dodgers to get another big bat in the lineup by playing Betts at second and a slugger in right field. Betts last played infield in 2014 with the Boston Red Sox but is willing to make the transition.

"I think it's pretty safe to say that No. 50, Mookie Betts, is going to be our everyday second baseman," Roberts said.

The plan shows how creative Roberts is at making the team's batting order. Since Betts is a great athlete and cares more about the team winning than himself, this test of playing him at second base could help the team a lot.

