Dodgers announce Ed Sheeran as main-event act for annual gala event

The 'Photograph' singer Ed Sheeran is set to perform at Dodger Stadium on May 2 for the 8th annual Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation Blue Diamond event. The gala will be divided into three main segments: the blue carpet, followed by a dinner party, and ending with the Grammy-winning singer's show-stopping performance. The star-studded guest list for the party would include Dodgers players from the 2024 roster, coaches, sponsors, celebrities, alumni, and much more.

"As we look forward, the gala underscores our unwavering commitment to serving Los Angeles, ensuring that as long as there is need, our ownership group will be here to support.” - Mark Walter, Dodgers controlling owner.

"We welcome Ed Sheeran to a family of past Blue Diamond Gala performers whose artistry has helped raise vital funds to support Angelenos." - Mark Walter added.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The money raised during the event will be used by LDAF to benefit the education system, health care, social justice, and homelessness for all Angelenos.

“We’re honored to host the biggest night in the city as we recognize the success and contributions of our partners, community leaders, and everyday champions” - CEO Nichol Whiteman said.

L.A. Dodgers Foundation Blue Diamond Gala in 2023 raised $3,500,000

In 2023, the 'Hey Daddy' singer Usher performed in the benefit concert, followed by a spectacular DJ Severe's closing act. Rodney Peete and Holly Robinson were the hosts for the Dodgers' annual event. The guest list had top Hollywood celebs, from Diane Farr to Josh Palmer, among several others.

The organizing committee, LDAF, plans to raise $100 million by the end of 2024.

"Ten years ago, we promised to make the organization the best it can be in every respect and have since worked tirelessly to serve Angelenos. I’m proud of all the Foundation’s work in bringing our original vision to fruition" - Nichol Whiteman, chief executive officer of LDAF said.

LDAF has raised $81 million in the last seven years and invested over $60 million in local organizations that have directly impacted the lives of over nine million youth.

"Our work continues, and we eagerly look forward to the next decade of amplifying our every day champions and transforming the communities we serve.” - the LDAF CEO added.

Other than Usher, artists like Maroon 5, John Legend, Bruno Mars, Jennifer Lopez, and others have also performed at the Dodger Stadium during the annual Blue Diamond event.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.