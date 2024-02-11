"Don't start that sh*t today": NFL fans slam Usher's ex Chilli for trying to steal attention away from Super Bowl halftime show

Eight-time Grammy Award winner Usher will be headlining the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas on Sunday.

However, just a few hours before Usher gets on stage, the rapper's ex-girlfriend Chilli (real name Rozonda Thomas) took to social media to post a birthday message for her husband Matthew Lawrence and added a picture of the two of them.

"HAPPY ADVENTUROUS BIRTHDAY my LOVE," Chilli tweeted.

However, NFL fans quickly slammed the TLC singer for trying to steal the limelight on Usher's big day.

"Don’t start that s*** today," one tweeted.

Another added:

"You could have waited till March."

A third commented:

"Bruh this is crazy LoL."

Here are a few more reactions to Chilli's post, which seemed to cause a stir on social media.

Usher and Chilli reportedly met in 1993 but it wasn't until 2001 when they started dating. It seemed like the couple had a strong foundation when they attended the Grammys together in 2003. However, just a few months later, in 2004, Usher and Chilli called it quits on their relationship.

In an interview with PageSix in 2023, Chilli revealed that she had kept in touch with Usher for nearly 15 years after their high-profile public breakup before eventually moving on from her ex.

How much will Usher get paid for his Super Bowl halftime show performance?

Super Bowl LVIII pregame and Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII halftime show news conference

Despite the big bucks that the Super Bowl generates, performers at the Super Bowl halftime show are not paid. Hence, Usher will not be receiving a paycheck from the NFL for his set at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday.

The NFL does, however, bear the cost of producing the halftime show and will pay for the performers' travel expenses. Typically, the musical concerts at the halftime show last between 12-15 minutes.

This year's Super Bowl halftime show is expected to commence at around 8 p.m. ET, after the second quarter of the Chiefs-49ers game that begins at 6:30 p.m.