Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman sports a $49,950 Rolex Sky-Dweller as an All-Star accessory at the Golden Globes 2024

Regarded as one of MLB's fan favorites, Freddie Freeman knows how to clean himself up. The Dodgers first baseman appeared at the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles on January 7.

Known for his friendly nature and easygoing demeanor, it's hard to find fans who do not like Freeman. During the awards show, the 34-year-old again showed why he's a hit amongst fans.

"Baseball takes on Beverly Hills" - MLB

Through an Instagram post, MLB profiled Freeman and his wife Chelsea's visit to the awards show. Freeman's Los Angeles Dodgers teammate, Mookie Betts, joined them. Freeman seems to rub shoulders with some of the biggest names in modern entertainment.

Included in the snippet was Freeman's luxury watch. The Rolex Sky-Dweller has a retail value of about $49,500 and screams sophistication and style. For Freeman, it featured front and center as he attended one of Los Angeles' most important events of the year.

"Hey! That’s our guy Freddie Freeman captured in a photo of Taylor Swift at the Golden Globe Awards last night! @mlb" - Dodgers Nation

During the event, Freeman appeared in the background of a picture featuring international music icon Taylor Swift, much to the delight and amusement of onlookers. 2023 saw Swift's first foray into the pro sports world after her announcement of a relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Both born in 1989, Freeman is three months older than Swift.

The 2020 NL MVP Award winner first came to LA in 2022 on a six-year, $162 million contract with the Dodgers. Previously, Freeman played on the Atlanta Braves from 2010 until 2021, winning a World Series and multiple Silver Sluggers. Thankfully for Freeman, it looks like he is taking to his new home swimmingly.

Freddie Freeman puts baseball on the map at the Golden Globe Awards

While his watch was indeed snappy, it was Freeman himself who deserved the attention for making an appearance. This year, massive signings such as Shohei Ohtani and others have caused a spike in interest in baseball from the general public. By showing his face at the Golden Globes, Freeman is only aiding the cause.

Ahead of big names joining the Dodgers, Freeman will be looked upon to serve a foundational support role, drawing from his tenacity and experience. With such a massive stage given to him, baseball fans everywhere should rejoice that Freeman indeed looked the part.

