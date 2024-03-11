Dodgers star Freddie Freeman took in a Harlem Globetrotters game with his wife and son

Three-time silver slugger Freddie Freeman is the lynchpin that holds the Dodgers' potency together. Even after his team's big-name acquisitions this offseason, Dodgers fans still look to their first baseman to underpin the offense.

With the Dodgers set to fly to South Korea next week to kick off their season, Freeman decided to spend some time with family. Alongside his wife, Chelsea, Freeman took his son, Charlie, to see the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters.

"Thank you for having us @harlemglobetrotters !!!! Charlie is a huge fan" - chelseafreeman5

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The venue was the Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, Arizona, mere miles from Camelback Ranch, where the Los Angeles Dodgers conduct their spring training.

In addition to getting the chance to interact with the team's mascot, the Globe-Trotter, the family went behind the scenes and met some team members.

Chelsea and Freddie have been married since 2014 and have three sons, including Charlie, who attended the game.

A longtime member of the Atlanta Braves, Freeman opted to depart the team after winning the 2021 World Series. Freddie Freeman departed the Braves due to disagreements with the front office, particularly GM Alex Anthopoulos. He inked a $162 million, six-year contract with the Dodgers.

Expand Tweet

Freddie Freeman and the Dodgers will commence their season with a pair of games against the San Diego Padres in South Korea.

Freddie Freeman will serve as the foundation of stacked 2024 Dodgers

This season, Freeman will play alongside new names like Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow, Teoscar Hernandez and Shohei Ohtani. Known for his renowned leadership qualities, Freeman has already started to formulate strategies, telling SportsNet LA about his plan to get Ohtani in scoring position:

“I’ll take every time. Every time he goes, I’ll take the pitch. He asked me if there were any counts or anything (when he wouldn’t want Ohtani to run), I said, ‘No, go for it.’ I want him in scoring position. I hope he steals 100.”

After hitting .331/.410/.567 with 29 home runs, 102 RBIs, and a league-best 59 doubles last year, every fan in LA is expecting a similar, if not better, year out of their first baseman.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.