Dodgers vs. Blue Jays: Game 2 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - August 9, 2025

The NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers (67-49) are set to host the AL East-leading Toronto Blue Jays (68-49) on Saturday for Game 2 of their three-game series. The Dodgers boast a strong 37-23 home record and have won 53 games when scoring five or more runs.

Toronto has a split 30-30 road record and leads MLB in team on-base percentage at .339. Dodgers phenom Shohei Ohtani leads the league with 39 home runs, while Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 18 home runs. These two headline this game as both teams aim to inch closer to sealing their divisions.

Starting Pitchers

Blake Snell (Dodgers)

Blake Snell holds a 1-1 record with a 3.21 ERA and 1.64 WHIP across 14 innings this season. In his last outing, he struck out eight batters over five innings but gave up three runs in a 4-0 loss to the Rays.

Chris Bassitt (Blue Jays)

Chris Bassitt comes into this game with an 11-5 record and a 4.12 ERA over 129 innings pitched in 2025. His WHIP stands at 1.31 with 126 strikeouts. In his last outing on August 3, Bassitt pitched six innings against Kansas City, allowing one run on a single hit and three walks while striking out five batters, though he took a no-decision in the extra-inning loss.

Hot Hitters to Watch

Freddie Freeman (Dodgers)

Freddie Freeman continues to anchor the Dodgers’ lineup, batting .306 with 13 home runs and 63 RBIs. His consistent production remains crucial as the Dodgers push to maintain their strong standing.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been a key offensive force for the Blue Jays, hitting .297 with 18 home runs, 62 RBIs, and 79 runs scored this season. Recently, he went 4-for-7 with a double, a homer, four runs and two RBIs in a dominant win over the Rockies.

Injury Report

Los Angeles Dodgers

Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (ankle)

Kirby Yates: 15-Day IL (back)

Hyeseong Kim: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

Tanner Scott: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Michael Kopech: 60-Day IL (knee)

Kike Hernandez: 10-Day IL (elbow)

Roki Sasaki: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Toronto Blue Jays

Joey Loperfido: day-to-day (knee)

George Springer: 7-Day IL (head)

Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Bowden Francis: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Ryan Burr: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Nick Sandlin: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Andres Gimenez: 10-Day IL (ankle)

Yimi Garcia: 15-Day IL (ankle)

Anthony Santander: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Alek Manoah: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angel Bastardo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Current Odds

Run Line:

Blue Jays +1.5 (−150)

Dodgers −1.5 (+123)

Total:

Over 8.5 (−119)

Under 8.5 (−102)

Moneyline:

Blue Jays +138

Dodgers −169

Score Prediction & Bets

Score Prediction: Dodgers 4 - Blue Jays 3

Best Bets

Dodgers Moneyline (−169): Snell’s strikeout upside combined with home field advantage makes backing the Dodgers a strong play, provided he controls the long ball. Under 8.5 Total Runs (−102): Both starters can limit big innings, pointing to a lower-scoring, pitchers’ duel.

Same-Game Parlay: Dodgers Moneyline + Blake Snell Over 5.5 Strikeouts

