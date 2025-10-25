Dodgers vs. Blue Jays: World Series Game 2 prediction, injuries, odds, bets, and picks - October 25, 2025 

The series flips to Game 2 with both clubs still buzzing from Game 1. The Dodgers bring an ace’s polish and a lineup that punishes mistakes; the Blue Jays answer with veteran grit and a loud home crowd that won’t let an inch go.

This one smells like a pitchers’ duel that could explode on one or two mistakes, two polished starters, two powerful lineups, one massive atmosphere.

Starting Pitchers

Yoshinobu Yamamoto - Los Angeles Dodgers (L, Game 2 starter)

Yamamoto is the definition of a playoff workhorse: great command, a vanishing splitter out of the hands of hitters, and the touch to change speeds without signaling anything.

He has been great in small samples this October and will attempt to keep the Jays guessing by coming at the zone and inducing long, grinding at-bats. Toronto will be forced to create runs and stay away from one-swing innings if he is on.

Kevin Gausman - Toronto Blue Jays (L, Game 2 starter)

Gausman is the steady hand Toronto leans on in big spots, a veteran who pounds the edges, gets strikeouts, and limits the long ball when he’s right.

His game is simple: tunnel the fastball and bury the splitter/slider when ahead. Beat him early and you shorten his leash; fall behind and his stuff will chew through lineups.

Hot Hitters

Shohei Ohtani - Los Angeles Dodgers

Ohtani is the true gamebreaker, the guy whose single swing can end a game. He’s carrying elite postseason power and has been the Dodgers’ primary run engine in October.

Pitch to him and you risk a one-pitch inning; pitch around him and you give the Dodgers momentum to work with.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. - Toronto Blue Jays

Vlad has been on another tier this postseason, hitting like everything in the strike zone is his to take. He’s driven in runs in bunches and forces pitchers to attack different spots than they want to.

When Guerrero sees the ball, Toronto’s offense goes from dangerous to downright lethal.

Injury Report

Toronto Blue Jays:

Jose Berrios - 15-Day IL (elbow)

Robinson Pina - 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nick Sandlin - 60-Day IL (elbow)

Yimi Garcia - 60-Day IL (ankle)

Bowden Francis - 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Ryan Burr - 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Angel Bastardo - 60-Day IL (elbow)

Los Angeles Dodgers:

Nick Frasso - 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Kirby Yates - 15-Day IL (hamstring)

Michael Kopech - 15-Day IL (knee)

Brock Stewart - 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Tony Gonsolin - 60-Day IL (elbow)

Evan Phillips - 60-Day IL (forearm)

Kyle Hurt - 60-Day IL (elbow)

Michael Grove - 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Brusdar Graterol - 60-Day IL (shoulder)

River Ryan - 60-Day IL (elbow)

Gavin Stone - 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Current odds

Run Line: Dodgers −1.5 (+113) / Blue Jays +1.5 (−137)

Total: Over 7.5 (−108) / Under 7.5 (−112)

Moneyline: Dodgers −150 / Blue Jays +123

Best Bets & Score Prediction

Dodgers Moneyline (−150) Under 7.5 (−112) Blue Jays +1.5 (−137)

Final score prediction: Dodgers 3, Blue Jays 2

