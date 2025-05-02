Dodgers vs. Braves: Game 1, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - May 2, MLB 2025

The Los Angeles Dodgers hit the road for their one and only regular season visit to Truist Park where they'll run up against the Atlanta Braves in Friday's series opener. The defending champs swept the Braves out of Dodger Stadium back in early April, outscoring them by the aggregate score of 15-7.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto will get the call to the mound for the seventh time, with the intent of improving his NL Cy Young Award chances. Opposing the Japanese import will be right-hander Grant Holmes who's helped lead the Braves to wins in each of his last three starts.

Dodgers vs. Braves recent form and records

Los Angeles

Dave Roberts' squad enters this series in fine form, sweeping the Miami Marlins out of Chavez Ravine to increase the current win streak to five straight. The offense has been electric over the course of the win streak, averaging 10.2 runs per game leading to the over cashing in the totals market five straight times.

At 21-10, the Dodgers sit atop the NL West standings with a 1.5-game lead over the San Diego Padres. Laying heavy odds most games, Los Angeles has still been able to eke out a $134 profit for MLB bettors. Most of the damage has however been done at home, with the team just 6-7 on the road and $253 in the red.

Atlanta

Since going down in each of their first seven games, the Braves have added 14 scratches in the win column to go along with another nine defeats. Sitting two-games under .500 at 14-16, Atlanta's cost their backers $569 overall with a bulk of the deficit coming on the road where they sit seven-games under .500 (-$789).

Brian Snitker's crew has been a much better investment in the comforts of their own park where they own an 8-3 record, putting the Braves $220 in the black as hosts.

Injuries

Los Angeles

Tyler Glasnow SP Day To Day - Shoulder

Blake Treinen RP 15 Day IL - Forearm

Michael Kopech RP 15 Day IL - Shoulder

Blake Snell SP 15 Day IL - Shoulder

Kyle Hurt SP 60 Day IL - Elbow

Edgardo Henriquez SP 60 Day IL - Foot

Emmet Sheehan SP 60 Day IL - Elbow

Clayton Kershaw SP 60 Day IL - Toe

Michael Grove RP 60 Day IL - Shoulder

Brusdar Graterol RP 60 Day IL - Shoulder

River Ryan SP 60 Day IL - Elbow

Gavin Stone SP 60 Day IL - Shoulder

Atlanta

Ronald Acuna Jr. RF 10 Day IL - Knee

Spencer Strider SP 15 Day IL - Hamstring

Reynaldo Lopez SP 60 Day IL - Shoulder

Joe Jimenez RP 60 Day IL - Knee

Nacho Alvarez Jr. SS 60 Day IL - Wrist

Starting Pitchers

Yoshinobu Yamamoto (3-2, 1.06 ERA in 2025)

Allowed 23 hits (2 HR) & 4 ER with a 43:11 K/BB ratio in six 2025 starts.

Tossed 5.0 IP of 5 hit (0 HR) & 1 ER ball with 5:4 K/BB ratio vs. Pittsburgh last start.

0-0 with a 0.00 ERA & 3:2 K/BB ratio in 4.0 career IP thrown vs. the Braves.

2-1 with a 0.50 ERA and 19:4 K/BB ratio in 18.0 IP on the road in 2025

Grant Holmes (2-1 4.50 ERA in 2025)

Allowed 18 hits (5 HR) & 14 ER with a 26:17 K/BB ratio in five 2025 starts.

Tossed 5.2 IP of 5 hit (3 HR) and 6 ER ball with 4:3 K/BB ratio at Arizona last start.

0-1 with a 7.20 ERA & 3:4 K/BB ratio in 5.0 career IP thrown vs. the Dodgers.

1-0 with a 0.93 ERA and 13:8 K/BB ratio in 9.2 IP at home in 2025.

Must-Watch Hitters

Los Angeles

It's been a rough debut for Michael Conforto with the Dodgers. The veteran outfielder is slashing .156/.303/.267/.569 with only two home runs and five RBIs over 28 games. Though yet to get a hit in seven straight games, he took three total walks in the final two games of the Marlins series.

The lefty is 3-for-6 lifetime against Grant Holmes with an extra-base hit and three walks. Most importantly, he hasn't struck out against the right-hander. If ever there was a spot to end his hitless drought, tonight is it.

Expand Tweet

Atlanta

With Yoshinobu Yamamoto laying the ground work down for a Cy Young campaign, it's tough to get excited about supporting any of the Braves' bats in tonight's series opener. LA's starter has been lethal against both sides of the platoon, but a bit easier to get to for right-handed bats that he's still limited to a .230 batting average and .654 OPS.

Sean Murphy has been swinging a hot stick lately, hitting safely in each of his last five starts with four extra-base hits. He's 1-for-2 with a double and strikeout against Yamamoto, and is +180 to tally 2+ bases tonight.

Expand Tweet

Dodgers vs. Braves MLB 2025 Betting Odds

Friday 5/2 Money Line Run Line Total Runs Los Angeles Dodgers -175 -1.5 -105 O 9 -108 Atlanta Braves +145 +1.5 -115 U 9 -112

Dodgers vs. Braves expert picks and game prediction

As tempting it may be to ride the home dogged Braves in the opener, it's not recommended to step in front of Yamamoto right now. The right-hander is in peak form, allowing just one earned run in April with a 29:8 K/BB ratio.

Pair the advantage on the starting bump with the Dodgers' red hot bats, and LA on the run-line is the recommendation to fire on at DraftKings Sportsbook for the series opener.

Dodgers vs. Braves Prediction: Los Angeles Wins 6-2

