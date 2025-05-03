Dodgers vs. Braves: Game 2, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - May 3, MLB 2025

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves are set to meet up for a huge NL showdown on Saturday night. The Dodgers picked up a 2-1 win in the series opener and are 4-0 against the Braves this season.
Los Angeles comes into this game with a 22-10 record, while Atlanta is sitting at 14-17. Below is a look at the odds and a prediction for Game 2.
Dodgers vs. Braves prediction
The Los Angeles Dodgers continue to be one of the best teams in the NL, and the offense is leading the way. Los Angeles has already belted 51 home runs this season, and it's Teoscar Hernandez leading the team with nine.
Rookie Roki Sasaki will take the mound on Saturday as he is looking for his first win of the season. Sasaki has pitched to an ERA of 3.55, but the Dodgers need him to go deep in this game.
Spencer Schwellenbach will start for Atlanta on Saturday, and he is 1-2 despite a 2.87 ERA. The Braves have been getting better pitching lately, which will be a key in this matchup.
Austin Riley leads the offense with 20 RBIs and a .279 batting average this season. The Braves have struggled to score at times, but look for the offense to lead them to a win on Saturday.
Prediction: Atlanta Braves 5, Los Angeles Dodgers 3
Dodgers vs. Braves odds
Money Line: Los Angeles Dodgers -105, Atlanta Braves -115
Run Spread: Dodgers -1.5 (+150), Braves +1.5 (-180)
Total Runs: Over 8.5 (-105), Under 8.5 (-115)
Dodgers vs. Braves injuries
Los Angeles Dodgers injury report
Clayton Kershaw (LHP): 60-Day IL (Surgery recovery)
Blake Treinen (RHP): 60-Day IL (Right forearm sprain)
Michael Kopech (RHP): 60-Day IL (Right shoulder impingement)
Tommy Edman (IF/OF): Day-to-day (Right ankle)
Tyler Glasnow (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right shoulder inflammation)
Blake Snell (LHP): 15-Day IL (Left shoulder inflammation)
Atlanta Braves injury report
Spencer Strider (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right hamstring strain)
Ronald Acuna Jr. (RF): 60-Day IL (Torn left ACL)
AJ Smith-Shawver (RHP): TBD (Right forearm contusion)
Nacho Alvarez Jr. (INF): 60-Day IL (Left wrist inflammation)
Dodgers vs. Braves picks
Los Angeles won the series opener over Atlanta, but the tide will shift a bit in this game. The Braves are the team to focus on when making picks in Game 2.
Money Line: Atlanta Braves -115
Run Spread: Braves +1.5 (-180)
Total Runs: Under 8.5 (-115)