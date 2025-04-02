Dodgers vs. Braves: Game 3, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 2, MLB 2025

The Atlanta Braves (0-6) have scored nine runs all season and possess a -17 run differential. Brian Snitker's squad must return to the field on Wednesday to oppose an LA Dodgers team that has yet to lose a game after winning the series last night by posting the 3-1 win.

Ad

Oddsmakers don't appear bullish of Atlanta ending its futility this evening either, with the Braves installed heavy underdogs as they send Bryce Elder to the bump to square off against former Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell.

Dodgers vs. Braves recent form and records

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The season began with an ugly four-game series sweep at the hands of the San Diego Padres in Petco and has carried over to Chavez Ravine, where the Braves dropped the first two games of this series and got outscored 9-2 in the process. Going winless has cost $100 per bet MLB bettors over $660, with the under cashing at a 4-1-1 clip due to the offense's ineptitude.

Ad

Trending

It's been an entirely different story for the wagering supporters of the defending champs, who've gotten out to a lucrative 7-0 start by winning each of their first three played series. With LA favored to win each matchup, it's resulted in $700 worth of baseball betting profit.

Injuries

Atlanta

R. Lopez SP 15 Day IL - Shoulder

R. Acuna RF 10 Day IL - Knee

S. Murphy C 10 Day IL - Rib

N. Alvarez SS 10 Day IL - Wrist

S. Strider SP 15 Day IL - Elbow

J. Jimenez RP 60 Day IL - Knee

Ad

Los Angeles

F. Freeman 1B Day To Day - Ankle

T. Gonsolin SP 15 Day IL - Back

E. Henriquez SP 15 Day IL - Foot

K. Hurt SP 15 Day IL - Elbow

E. Phillips RP 15 Day IL - Shoulder

M. Kopech RP 15 Day IL - Shoulder

M. Grove RP 60 Day IL - Shoulder

B. Graterol RP 60 Day IL - Shoulder

E. Sheehan SP 60 Day IL - Elbow

C. Kershaw SP 60 Day IL - Toe

R. Ryan SP 60 Day IL - Elbow

G. Stone SP 60 Day IL - Shoulder

Ad

Players to Watch

Starting Pitchers

Bryce Elder (2-5, 6.52 ERA in 2024)

Elder went 1-2 with a 5.19 ERA and 22:7 K/BB ratio over 26.0 IP on the road last year

Elder is 0-1 with a 5.28 ERA and 14:9 K/BB ratio in 15.1 IP thrown against the Dodgers

Elder gave up 7 hits and 7 ER in 3.1 IP with 4 K and 4 BB against Los Angeles in 2024

Blake Snell (1-0, 3.60 ERA in 2025)

Snell went 1-2 with a 2.85 ERA and 77:21 K/BB ratio over 53.2 IP at home last year

Snell is 0-2 with a 2.95 ERA and 23:12 K/BB ratio in 21.1 IP thrown against the Braves

Snell gave up 2 hits and 0 ER in 6.1 IP with 11 K and 3 BB against Atlanta in 2024

Ad

Must-Watch Hitters

Atlanta

One of these days, the switch is going to flip for the offense. When it does, you can't help but think Marcell Ozuna will be one of the reasons why. The Braves DH has gotten out to a wretched start to his 2025 campaign, slashing .214/.542/.756 with three hits and 2 RBI. He's raked two extra-base hits versus Snell in six career at-bats, with one leaving the yard. DK has him lined at +550 to go deep tonight and only -135 to get 1+ hit. Those aren't the norms for the big bopper!

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Los Angeles

A litany of Dodgers bats have raked Elder, so it's tough to pinpoint one to ride in tonight's series finale. With Freddie Freeman potentially sidelined once again due to reaggravating an ankle injury, let's roll with Teoscar Hernandez, who was quiet last night. He's +550 to hit a home run at DK and is also +140 to plate 1 RBI, +450 for 2 RBI, and 12/1 to knock in three. It's possible that runs will hit the board in tonight's finale!

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dodgers vs. Braves Betting Odds

Wednesday 4/2 Money Line Run Line Total Runs Atlanta Braves +210 +1.5 +105 O 8 -120 Los Angeles Dodgers -258 -1.5 -125 U 8 +100

Ad

Dodgers vs. Braves expert picks and game prediction

Los Angeles hit the board -210 to sweep this series. Their odds have since swelled to -258 with spots other than DraftKings Sportsbook, forcing MLB bettors to lay an even steeper price to back the Dodgers.

Variance evens everything out over the course of a 162-game baseball season. You can bet your bottom dollar Atlanta wants absolutely nothing to do with returning to Truist Park for its home opener winless. It won't be popular with the masses - and that's exactly how we like it - but hit the Braves on both the money and run lines and look for something crazy to go down in this one.

Dodgers vs. Braves Prediction: Atlanta Wins 8-7

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback