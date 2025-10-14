Dodgers vs. Brewers: Game 2 prediction, injuries, odds, bets, and picks - October 14, 2025 | NLCS Series

The NLCS rolls into Game 2 tonight in Milwaukee, and the stakes are already heating up. The Dodgers managed to steal Game 1 with a hard-fought 2-1 win, powered by sharp pitching and just enough offense to keep the Brewers at bay.

Now, Milwaukee finds itself in a must-respond situation at home before the series shifts to Los Angeles. Yoshinobu Yamamoto takes the ball for the Dodgers, bringing his signature precision and calm presence to the mound, while Freddy Peralta will look to punch back with his electric fastball and strikeout stuff.

After last night’s low-scoring duel, both teams know one swing or mistake could change the tone of the entire series, expect tension, drama, and playoff baseball at its most unforgiving tonight in Milwaukee.

Starting pitchers

Dodgers - Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Yamamoto has been the Dodgers’ calm anchor all season, blending sharp command with late movement that keeps hitters guessing. His splitter and fastball combo can dominate when he’s in rhythm, but his recent postseason outings have shown flashes of fatigue.

Against Milwaukee, efficiency will matter more than flair, he needs to stay ahead, change speeds, and avoid giving their pull hitters anything flat to drive.

Brewers - Freddy Peralta

Peralta brings the kind of edge Milwaukee needs to punch back. His fastball rides high with late life, and his slider can vanish when he’s commanding both. He’s handled pressure spots before, but the Dodgers’ power bats won’t forgive mistakes. For Peralta, the key is early strikes and tempo, if he settles in fast, he can keep Los Angeles guessing all night.

Hot Hitters to Watch

For the Dodgers, Shohei Ohtani has carried the offense with back-to-back multi-hit games and clutch run production, punishing every mistake with ease.

Freddie Freeman is heating up too, hitting .308 over his last five while finding his rhythm just in time for October.

For Milwaukee, rookie Jackson Chourio has been the spark, homering in Game 1 and batting .333 through the playoffs with veteran-like poise.

William Contreras remains their most reliable bat, though the Dodgers have done well keeping him quiet by working him early in counts.

Injury Report

Milwaukee Brewers

Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (lat)

Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Logan Henderson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (oblique)

Connor Thomas: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Los Angeles Dodgers

Nick Frasso: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Kirby Yates: 15-Day IL (hamstring)

Michael Kopech: 15-Day IL (knee)

Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Current odds

Run Line: Dodgers −1.5 (+140) | Brewers +1.5 (−172)

Total: Over 7.5 (+102) | Under 7.5 (−124)

Moneyline: Dodgers −126 | Brewers +104

Best bets & prediction

Freddy Peralta Out Recorded: over 14.5 (-189) Total under 7.5 (−124) Brewers Moneyline +104

Game prediction: Dodgers 3, Brewers 4

