Dodgers vs. Brewers: Game 3 prediction, lineups, odds, injuries, and picks - July 9, 2025

American Family Field is set to host a classic pitchers’ duel tonight as veteran Tyler Glasnow makes his return for the Dodgers, stepping in fresh off the injured list after shoulder inflammation. Across five brief 2025 outings, he boasts 23 strikeouts in 18⅔ innings and flashes elite swing-and-miss stuff.

Ad

On the other side, Jose Quintana has been Milwaukee’s steady veteran, logging a 6-3 record with a 3.44 ERA and 1.39 WHIP, and quietly demolishing lineups this season. With both hitters and pitchers hungry for a series swing, expect a tight contest shaped by elite pitching and spot-on execution.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dodgers vs. Brewers Game 3 Pitcher & Hitter Matchups

Starting Pitchers

Tyler Glasnow (Dodgers)

After a lengthy IL stint with a shoulder issue, Glasnow is back in the Dodgers’ rotation and takes the mound. In his brief 2025 action, he’s gone 1-0 with a 4.50 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, and 23 strikeouts. Glasnow’s overpowering fastball and wipeout breaking ball make him a constant strikeout threat when healthy, and he’ll be looking to shake off rust while giving L.A.’s rotation a needed boost.

Ad

Trending

Jose Quintana (Brewers)

The veteran lefty has quietly turned in a solid season, carrying a 6-3 record, 3.44 ERA, and 1.39 WHIP across 65.1 innings. Quintana mixes command and soft contact, rarely overpowering hitters but consistently working deep into games. In his last outing, he allowed three runs over 5.1 innings against the Mets. His ability to handle right-handed-heavy lineups like the Dodgers makes him a reliable arm in this matchup.

Hot Hitters

Will Smith (Dodgers)

Ad

One of the hottest bats in baseball right now, Will Smith is hitting .474 with 3 homers over his last six games. Batting .332 on the season, his sharp eye and power stroke make him a serious problem for any pitcher, and he’ll be hunting mistakes from Quintana tonight.

Jackson Chourio (Brewers)

The Brewers’ young star is catching fire, as Jackson Chourio is riding a 7-game hit streak with two homers and a pair of multi-hit games in that span. Slashing .260 with 15 bombs, 55 RBIs, and 16 steals on the year, Chourio’s electric mix of raw power and speed makes him the kind of sparkplug who can wreck a pitcher’s night in a hurry.

Ad

Projected Lineups

Los Angeles Dodgers (Away Team)

DH Shohei Ohtani (L)

SS Mookie Betts (R)

C Will Smith (R)

1B Freddie Freeman (L)

RF Teoscar Hernandez (R)

CF Andy Pages (R)

2B Tommy Edman (S)

LF Esteury Ruiz (R)

3B Miguel Rojas (R)

SP: Tyler Glasnow (R) - 1-0, 4.50 ERA

Milwaukee Brewers (Home Team)

RF Sal Frelick (L)

C William Contreras (R)

CF Jackson Chourio (R)

DH Christian Yelich (L)

1B Andrew Vaughn (R)

LF Isiah Collins (S)

2B Brice Turang (L)

3B Caleb Durbin (R)

SS Joey Ortiz (R)

SP: Jose Quintana (L) - 6-3, 3.44 ERA

Ad

Injury Report

Los Angeles Dodgers

Tyler Glasnow (SP) – activated off IL after shoulder inflammation.

Max Muncy, Kike Hernandez, Teoscar Hernandez, Tommy Edman – day-to-day with minor injuries.

Roki Sasaki, Blake Treinen, Tony Gonsolin, Tyler Glasnow – Glasnow back, others on 60‑day IL

Milwaukee Brewers

Rhys Hoskins (1B) – left thumb sprain.

Garrett Mitchell (CF) – left oblique strain, 60‑day IL

Others: Rob Zastryzny, Blake Perkins, Nestor Cortés, Connor Thomas, and Robert Gasser, are all on IL with various injuries

Ad

Current Odds

Dodgers Runline (−1.5): +102

Brewers Runline (+1.5): −124

Over 8.5: −110

Under 8.5: −111

Dodgers Moneyline: −163

Brewers Moneyline: +133

Best Bets & Prediction

Score Prediction: Dodgers 4, Brewers 3

Top Bets:

Dodgers Moneyline (−163) – Glasnow’s swing-and-miss arsenal should give L.A. the edge. Under 8.5 runs (−111) – Two solid starters and a pitch-friendly venue suggest a low-scoring game.

Value Parlay: Dodgers ML & Under 8.5 – safer combo capturing both winning and pitching dynamics.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Soni Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends. Know More