Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks: Game 1, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - May 8, MLB 2025

Despite a roster held together with glue and duct tape, the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers head to the desert for Thursday's opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks perched atop the NL West standings. Tonight marks the first clash between the rivals this season, with the D'backs winning seven of their 13 overall meetings a year ago.
Dave Roberts gets the luxury of sending NL Cy Young Award favorite Yoshinobu Yamamoto to the mound for the opener, while the D'backs will counter with Brandon Pfaadt who has been tougher to solve on the Chase Field bump.
Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks recent form and records
Los Angeles
Winners in 25 of their first 37 games, the Dodgers are one of only 12 teams that've made money for MLB bettors to this point of the season. The overall return on investment chimes in at $387. It must be noted however, the team's 10-9 road record finds the team $178 in the red away from Chavez Ravine.
Arizona
The Diamondbacks dropped back-to-back series on Wednesday after losing the finale to the Mets. In doing so, Torey Lovullo's troops fell to 19-18, amounting to a -$67 overall return on investment for their $100-per-bet supporters. Arizona enters this extended series a game under .500 at home (-$241), and sitting fourth in the division standings.
Injuries
Los Angeles
- Tyler Glasnow SP Day To Day - Shoulder
- Teoscar Hernandez RF Ten Day IL - Groin
- Tommy Edman 2B 10 Day IL - Ankle
- Evan Phillips RP 15 Day IL - forearm
- Blake Treinen RP 15 Day IL - Forearm
- Michael Kopech RP 15 Day IL - Shoulder
- Blake Snell SP 15 Day IL - Shoulder
- Kyle Hurt SP 60 Day IL - Elbow
- Edgardo Henriquez SP 60 Day IL - Foot
- Emmet Sheehan SP 60 Day IL - Elbow
- Clayton Kershaw SP 60 Day IL - Toe
- Michael Grove RP 60 Day IL - Shoulder
- Brusdar Graterol RP 60 Day IL - Shoulder
- River Ryan SP 60 Day IL - Elbow
- Gavin Stone SP 60 Day IL - Shoulder
Arizona
- G. Moreno C Day To Day - Undisclosed
- A.J. Puk RP 15 Day IL - Elbow
- Justin Martinez RP 15 Day IL - Shoulder
- Kendall Graveman RP 15 Day IL - Back
- Jordan Montgomery SP 60 Day IL - Elbow
- Blake Walston SP 60 Day IL - Elbow
Starting Pitchers
Yoshinobu Yamamoto (4-2, 0.90 ERA in 2025)
- Allowed 24 hits (2 HR) & 4 ER with a 49:13 K/BB ratio in seven 2025 starts.
- Worked 6.0 IP of 1 hit (0 HR) 0 ER ball with 6:2 K/BB ratio at Braves last start.
- 2-0 with a 1.46 ERA & 13:3 K/BB ratio in 12.1 career IP thrown vs. the D'backs.
- 3-1 with a 0.38 ERA and 25:6 K/BB ratio in 24.0 IP on the road in 2025.
Brandon Pfaadt (5-2, 3.79 ERA in 2025)
- Allowed 43 hits (7 HR) & 17 ER with a 35:7 K/BB ratio in seven 2025 starts.
- Worked 4.2 IP of 9 hit (2 HR) 6 ER ball with 6:1 K/BB ratio at Phillies last start.
- 2-2 with a 6.20 ERA & 26:7 K/BB ratio in 20.1 career IP thrown vs. the Dodgers.
- 3-1 with a 2.25 ERA and 19:4 K/BB ratio in 24.0 IP at home in 2025.
Must-Watch Hitters
Los Angeles
Though Mookie Betts flashed some leather in yesterday's 10-1 win over the Marlins in his return to the lineup, he posted another forgetful showing for his fantasy and player prop backers. Though hitless in his last two games, Betts did take a pair of walks and registered his first RBI in four games.
Maybe that carries over to today against Brandon Pfaadt, whom he's 4-for-11 against lifetime with a double and 2:2 K/BB ratio. He's +110 to go for 2+ bases and +160 to tally back-to-back RBIs at Chase Field — the road park where he's thrived most in divisional play throughout his career as a member of the Dodgers.
Arizona
After erupting for 11 runs in the series finale win at Philadelphia, the D'backs scored 10 combined runs battling the Mets' pitching staff over the three-game set. Take that offensive eruption against the Phillies out of the equation, and Arizona has only plated an average of 3.1 runs in their last eight games.
Things aren't likely to improve tonight running up against Yoshinobu Yamamoto who's allowing 5.4 hits per nine innings. Should you want to test fate in the hits market, Ketel Marte is the bat you'll want to hitch your wagon to with the infielder 2-for-4 lifetime with a pair of walks against the Japanese import.
Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks MLB 2025 Betting Odds
Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks expert picks and game prediction
Look for the opener to be competitive from the jump. Yamamoto deserves to be the moderate favorite in this matchup as well the righty has pitched through his first seven starts. However, LA simply gives him zero run support evidenced by the 2.8 runs they've given him on average in his last five starts.
Brandon Pfaadt's home/road splits are eye-opening. The righty has done his best work in the desert where he's the owner of a 2.25 ERA and three quality starts. The Dodgers should get ahead of the run-line late at DraftKings Sportsbook against the Snakes' beatable bullpen, but getting there won't be easy.
Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Prediction: Los Angeles Wins 4-2