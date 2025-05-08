  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Bailey Ober, and more for May 8, 2025

Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Bailey Ober, and more for May 8, 2025

By Shubham Soni
Modified May 08, 2025 11:29 GMT
Today
Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Bailey Ober, and more for May 8, 2025

Thursday’s MLB slate delivers a sneaky-good setup for strikeout prop bettors, with a nice mix of underrated arms, international stars, and bounce-back candidates in sharp spots. It’s the kind of day where you don’t just chase aces, you hunt for pitchers with the right matchups, recent form, and K-rates trending in your favor.

Ad

Some props are quietly mispriced, and sharp plays could pay off before the weekend hits. Leading the charge is Jesus Luzardo, who’s quietly locked in right now and lands in one of the safest strikeout spots of the night.

Meanwhile, Yoshinobu Yamamoto continues to show flashes of dominance in his debut MLB campaign, and Bailey Ober brings sneaky value with a plus-money line for strikeout bettors looking to take a swing. Let’s break down five of the sharpest strikeout prop bets for May 8.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets

#5. Kris Bubic - Over 5.5 Ks (-140)

Kris Bubic could punch over 5.5 Ks today - Source: Imagn
Kris Bubic could punch over 5.5 Ks today - Source: Imagn

Kris Bubic has quietly been one of the sharpest left-handers in baseball this season, carrying a 1.98 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, and an impressive 8.8 K/9 through 40 strikeouts in 41 innings. His swinging strike rate sits at a strong 13.1%, with a fastball averaging 92.2 mph and a reliable changeup that’s consistently kept hitters off-balance.

Ad

He faces the White Sox today, a lineup that’s struggled mightily against lefties and lacks consistent contact hitters. With his current 2276 RPM fastball spin rate paired with a low 80.7 mph average exit velocity, he’s in a prime position to punch out 6+ hitters again here.

#4. Brandon Pfaadt - Under 5.5 Ks (-150)

Brandon Pfaadt could fail to hit 6 Ks today - Source: Imagn
Brandon Pfaadt could fail to hit 6 Ks today - Source: Imagn

Brandon Pfaadt had a steady 2025 with a 3.79 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, and 7.8 K/9, but strikeouts haven’t been his calling card against elite lineups. He’s topped this number in just three of his last seven, and facing a disciplined Dodgers lineup that rarely chases makes this a tough spot. Even with sharp command (1.6 BB/9) and a 93.3 mph fastball, the under holds value here.

Ad

#3. Yoshinobu Yamamoto - Over 5.5 Ks (-120)

Yoshinobu Yamamoto could punch over 5.5 Ks today - Source: Imagn
Yoshinobu Yamamoto could punch over 5.5 Ks today - Source: Imagn

Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s been dominant in 2025 with a 0.90 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, and a strong 11.0 K/9. His 14.1% swinging strike rate and 95.4 mph fastball have overwhelmed hitters, while his 2.4% barrel rate and 81.4 mph average exit velocity limit damage.

Ad

Facing a D-backs lineup prone to struggles against top-end velocity and elite off-speed, Yamamoto’s cleared this line in four of his last six starts, making this a strong over play.

#2. Jesus Luzardo - Over 5.5 Ks (-160) (Safest Pick of the Day)

Jesus Luzardo is the safest MLB pick of the day - Source: Imagn
Jesus Luzardo is the safest MLB pick of the day - Source: Imagn

Jesus Luzardo’s been locked in this season with a 1.94 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, and a sharp 10.2 K/9. His 96.3 mph fastball and 4.27 K/BB ratio have kept hitters in check, and he’s cleared this strikeout line in four straight outings. Against a Rays lineup that struggles with high velocity and lefty breaking stuff, Luzardo’s strikeout upside remains one of the safest plays on the board.

Ad

#1. Bailey Ober - Over 6.5 Ks (+105) (Bold Prediction of the Day)

Bailey Ober is the bold MLB pick of the day - Source: Imagn
Bailey Ober is the bold MLB pick of the day - Source: Imagn

Bailey Ober’s quietly having a solid season with a 3.72 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, and 7.2 K/9. Despite a modest 90.7 mph fastball, his command and sequencing have played well, and against an Orioles lineup that’s shown swing-and-miss vulnerability versus righties with sharp secondary stuff, this is a solid value play at plus odds.

About the author
Shubham Soni

Shubham Soni

Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by John Maxwell
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications