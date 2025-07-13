Dodgers vs. Giants: Game 3 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - July 13, 2025

After a tense, low-scoring battle on Saturday, the Dodgers finally broke their seven-game losing streak with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over the Giants.
Michael Conforto was the star of the night, racking up three hits and sparking the offense, while Shohei Ohtani showed promising progress on the mound as he continued his comeback.
With the series now tied 1-1, all eyes turn to Sunday’s crucial Game 3, where Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Robbie Ray will take the mound in what could be a momentum-deciding duel.
Dodgers vs. Giants: Game 3 Pitcher & Hitter Matchups
Starting Pitchers
Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers)
Yamamoto’s season has been solid, sporting an 8-7 record with a 2.77 ERA and a smooth 1.07 WHIP over 113 innings. His last start was rough, getting knocked around in just two-thirds of an inning. Still, he is a pitcher who knows how to regroup and bounce back, especially on the road, where he’ll look to keep the Giants’ bats in check.
Robbie Ray (Giants)
Ray has been a steady presence for the Giants this year, going 9-3 with a 2.63 ERA and 1.10 WHIP. He’s been tough to score on lately, holding the Phillies to just one run in his last outing. His ability to mix pitches and keep hitters guessing will be key to slowing down the Dodgers’ offense.
Hot Hitters
Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers)
Ohtani is always a threat; he’s sitting at a .275 average with 32 homers and 60 RBIs, plus he’s stolen 12 bases this year. Even though he went 0 for 4 with a couple of strikeouts yesterday, you never count him out. One swing from him can turn the game around in a flash.
Willy Adames (Giants)
Adames had a big Game 1, going 2 for 4 with a homer, triple and three RBIs. His batting average might not jump off the page at .223, but his power and clutch hits have been crucial. He’s heating up right when the Giants need him most.
Projected Lineups
Los Angeles Dodgers (Away Team):
- DH Shohei Ohtani (L)
- SS Mookie Betts (R)
- C Will Smith (R)
- 1B Freddie Freeman (L)
- RF Teoscar Hernandez (R)
- CF Andy Pages (R)
- 2B Tommy Edman (S)
- LF Esteury Ruiz (R)
- 3B Miguel Rojas (R)
- SP: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (R) - 8-7, 2.77 ERA
San Francisco Giants (Home Team):
- RF Mike Yastrzemski (L)
- DH Rafael Devers (L)
- LF Heliot Ramos (R)
- 3B Matt Chapman (R)
- CF Jung Hoo Lee (L)
- SS Willy Adames (R)
- 1B Dominic Smith (L)
- C Patrick Bailey (S)
- 2B Casey Schmitt (R)
- SP: Robbie Ray (L) - 9-3, 2.63 ERA
Injury Report
Los Angeles Dodgers
- Giovanny Gallegos (RP) – Undisclosed, out at least through today
- Blake Snell (SP) – Shoulder injury, expected return around July 28
- Max Muncy (3B) – Knee bone bruise, approximately 6 weeks out
- Enrique Hernández (INF) – Elbow inflammation, IL through mid‑July
- Michael Kopech (RP) – Knee inflammation, on 60‑day IL
San Francisco Giants
- Christian Koss (2B) – Hamstring strain, likely back after the All‑Star break
- Tom Murphy (C) – Mid‑back disk herniation, IL at least through mid‑July
Current Odds
- Dodgers Runline (–1.5): +123
- Giants Runline (+1.5): –149
- Over 7.5 runs: –115
- Under 7.5 runs: –106
- Dodgers Moneyline: –137
- Giants Moneyline: +113
Best Bets & Prediction
Score Prediction: Dodgers 3, Giants 2
Top Bets:
- Under 7.5 runs (–106) – With elite arms on both sides and known baseball trends favoring pitching duels in this matchup, a low total is likely.
- Giants +1.5 Runline (–149) – Ray’s veteran savvy and potential run support from San Francisco’s bats make this a smart cushion play.
Value Parlay: Under 7.5 & Giants +1.5 - combining tight pitching with insurance if the Giants nick at home.