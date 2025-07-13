Dodgers vs. Giants: Game 3 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - July 13, 2025

After a tense, low-scoring battle on Saturday, the Dodgers finally broke their seven-game losing streak with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over the Giants.

Michael Conforto was the star of the night, racking up three hits and sparking the offense, while Shohei Ohtani showed promising progress on the mound as he continued his comeback.

With the series now tied 1-1, all eyes turn to Sunday’s crucial Game 3, where Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Robbie Ray will take the mound in what could be a momentum-deciding duel.

Dodgers vs. Giants: Game 3 Pitcher & Hitter Matchups

Starting Pitchers

Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers)

Yamamoto’s season has been solid, sporting an 8-7 record with a 2.77 ERA and a smooth 1.07 WHIP over 113 innings. His last start was rough, getting knocked around in just two-thirds of an inning. Still, he is a pitcher who knows how to regroup and bounce back, especially on the road, where he’ll look to keep the Giants’ bats in check.

Robbie Ray (Giants)

Ray has been a steady presence for the Giants this year, going 9-3 with a 2.63 ERA and 1.10 WHIP. He’s been tough to score on lately, holding the Phillies to just one run in his last outing. His ability to mix pitches and keep hitters guessing will be key to slowing down the Dodgers’ offense.

Hot Hitters

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers)

Ohtani is always a threat; he’s sitting at a .275 average with 32 homers and 60 RBIs, plus he’s stolen 12 bases this year. Even though he went 0 for 4 with a couple of strikeouts yesterday, you never count him out. One swing from him can turn the game around in a flash.

Willy Adames (Giants)

Adames had a big Game 1, going 2 for 4 with a homer, triple and three RBIs. His batting average might not jump off the page at .223, but his power and clutch hits have been crucial. He’s heating up right when the Giants need him most.

Projected Lineups

Los Angeles Dodgers (Away Team):

DH Shohei Ohtani (L)

SS Mookie Betts (R)

C Will Smith (R)

1B Freddie Freeman (L)

RF Teoscar Hernandez (R)

CF Andy Pages (R)

2B Tommy Edman (S)

LF Esteury Ruiz (R)

3B Miguel Rojas (R)

SP: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (R) - 8-7, 2.77 ERA

San Francisco Giants (Home Team):

RF Mike Yastrzemski (L)

DH Rafael Devers (L)

LF Heliot Ramos (R)

3B Matt Chapman (R)

CF Jung Hoo Lee (L)

SS Willy Adames (R)

1B Dominic Smith (L)

C Patrick Bailey (S)

2B Casey Schmitt (R)

SP: Robbie Ray (L) - 9-3, 2.63 ERA

Injury Report

Los Angeles Dodgers

Giovanny Gallegos (RP) – Undisclosed, out at least through today

Blake Snell (SP) – Shoulder injury, expected return around July 28

Max Muncy (3B) – Knee bone bruise, approximately 6 weeks out

Enrique Hernández (INF) – Elbow inflammation, IL through mid‑July

Michael Kopech (RP) – Knee inflammation, on 60‑day IL

San Francisco Giants

Christian Koss (2B) – Hamstring strain, likely back after the All‑Star break

Tom Murphy (C) – Mid‑back disk herniation, IL at least through mid‑July

Current Odds

Dodgers Runline (–1.5): +123

Giants Runline (+1.5): –149

Over 7.5 runs: –115

Under 7.5 runs: –106

Dodgers Moneyline: –137

Giants Moneyline: +113

Best Bets & Prediction

Score Prediction: Dodgers 3, Giants 2

Top Bets:

Under 7.5 runs (–106) – With elite arms on both sides and known baseball trends favoring pitching duels in this matchup, a low total is likely. Giants +1.5 Runline (–149) – Ray’s veteran savvy and potential run support from San Francisco’s bats make this a smart cushion play.

Value Parlay: Under 7.5 & Giants +1.5 - combining tight pitching with insurance if the Giants nick at home.

