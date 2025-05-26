Dodgers vs Guardians: Game 1 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - May 26, 2025

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Cleveland Guardians will begin a series against one another today at 6:10 p.m. EDT. Cleveland will host LA for the first interleague matchup between these two playoff hopefuls.

Dodgers vs Guardians Recent Form and Records

The Dodgers come into play today leading their division by a slim margin at 32-21. They have won just four of their last six games, and they're on a two-game losing streak. They just lost a series to the New York Mets.

The Guardians are 29-23 entering play today, good enough for second in the division and the first Wild Card in the AL. They're 4-6 in their last 10. Cleveland is coming off a series win over the Detroit Tigers.

Players to Watch

Starting Pitchers

Yoshinobu Yamamoto (5-3, 1.86 ERA, 68 strikeouts) vs. Gavin Williams (4-2, 3.94 ERA, 57 strikeouts)

Yoshinobu Yamamoto is on the mound today (Imagn)

Yoshinobu Yamamoto was 7-2 with a 3.00 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, and 105 strikeouts in 90 innings last season.

Last Start: Seven innings, one hit, no runs, two walks, and nine strikeouts.

Career vs. Guardians: N/A

Gavin Williams was 3-10 with a 4.86 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, and 79 strikeouts in 76 innings pitched last year.

Last Start: Six innings, two hits, one run, two walks, and six strikeouts

Career vs. Dodgers: 0-2 with an 18.00 ERA and five strikeouts in five innings (two appearances)

Must-watch Hitters

Dodgers

Freddie Freeman leads all MLB hitters not named Aaron Judge in batting average with a .357 mark. He also has a 1.063 OPS, nine home runs, and 34 RBIs.

Shohei Ohtani has been red hot recently. In May, he has had 28 hits in 92 at-bats, 15 extra-base hits, and 15 RBIs.

Guardians

Steven Kwan continues to lead the Guardians offensively. He has a .320 batting average, .378 on-base percentage, and 65 total hits.

Steven Kwan is hitting well (Imagn)

Jose Ramirez has a .309 batting average, .881 OPS, nine home runs, and 26 RBIs. He also has 1.8 bWAR.

Injuries

The latest Guardians injury update says that Carlos Santana is day-to-day, and Hunter Gaddis is back from bereavement. For the Dodgers, Emmet Sheehan, Edgardo Henriquez, and Kyle Hurt all began throwing on the 60-day IL. Roki Sasaki is also nearing a throwing program.

Dodgers vs. Guardians Baseball Betting Odds

Moneyline Spread Total Dodgers -160 Dodgers -1.5 (+110) Over 7.5 (-105) Guardians +135 Guardians +1.5 (-135) Under 7.5 (-115)

Dodgers vs Guardians Expert Predictions

The Dodgers have a big advantage in the pitching matchup here. Gavin Williams has been Cleveland's best starter, arguably, but he's only been decent, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto has been brilliant.

On offense, no one can really match the Dodgers, especially not the Guardians. Their offense is solid, but the Dodgers just have so much star power up and down the lineup.

Prediction: Dodgers 6, Guardians 3

