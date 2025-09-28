  • home icon
  Dodgers vs. Mariners: Game 3 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - September 28, 2025

Dodgers vs. Mariners: Game 3 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - September 28, 2025

By Shubham Soni
Modified Sep 28, 2025 12:01 GMT
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Seattle Mariners - Source: Imagn
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Seattle Mariners - Source: Imagn

The Los Angeles Dodgers play the Seattle Mariners on Sunday for the third and last of their three-game season series as both teams look to gain momentum going into the playoffs.

The Dodgers are riding a four-game winning streak and will attempt to bring that road success with them, while the Mariners have been hot at home at 51-29. The starting pitchers and the key hitters will play a major role in determining which team gets the advantage in this clutch late-season game.

Dodgers vs. Mariners Starting Pitchers

Clayton Kershaw - Los Angeles Dodgers

Clayton Kershaw has been the Dodgers' steady ace this season, posting a 10-2 record and 3.52 ERA, and 1.23 WHIP in 107.1 innings. Even though his strikeout total is only 77, his experience and command on the mound have allowed him to limit walks and control games.

Kershaw is most effective when he can get weak contact and keep hitters off balance, and it is a formidable task for the Mariners' lineup, especially in high-leverage opportunities.

Bryce Miller - Seattle Mariners

Bryce Miller has struggled with inconsistency at times for Seattle in 2025, posting a 4-5 mark with a 5.53 ERA and 1.39 WHIP in 86.1 innings. Miller has fanned 72 while being prone to giving up hard contact and runs, particularly against left-handed home run drivers.

The Mariners will rely on him to be aggressive with his fastball and secondary pitches, but he's in for a stern test against the Dodgers' very skilled offense, where miscues can be costly in a make-or-break late-season game.

Dodgers vs. Mariners Hot Hitters

Cal Raleigh (SEA) - Raleigh’s historic power surge (60 HRs in 2025) changes the game with one swing; he’s the cleanup bat the Mariners use to end innings.

Mookie Betts (LAD) - Betts sets the table and makes hard contact consistently; even if he isn’t racking up homers, he pressures the defense and creates run-scoring chances.

Dodgers vs. Mariners Injury Report

Seattle Mariners:

  • Josh Naylor: day-to-day (groin)
  • Bryan Woo: day-to-day (pectoral)
  • Jackson Kowar: 15-Day IL (shoulder)
  • Trent Thornton: 60-Day IL (Achilles)
  • Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (knee)
  • Ryan Bliss: 60-Day IL (biceps)

Los Angeles Dodgers:

  • Nick Frasso: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)
  • Kirby Yates: 15-Day IL (hamstring)
  • Michael Kopech: 15-Day IL (knee)
  • Will Smith: 10-Day IL (hand)
  • Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder)
  • Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow)
  • Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (forearm)
  • Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow)
  • Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder)
  • Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder)
  • River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow)
  • Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)
Current Odds

  • Run Line: Dodgers −1.5 (+163) / Mariners +1.5 (−201)
  • Total: Over 8 (−105) / Under 8 (−116)
  • Moneyline: Dodgers −102 / Mariners −119

Best Bets & Final Prediction

  1. Mariners Moneyline (−119)
  2. Under 8 (−116)
  3. Dodgers −1.5 (+163)

Final score prediction: Mariners 4, Dodgers 3





Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends.

