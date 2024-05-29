Dodgers vs Mets Preview & Prediction: Records, pitching matchups, head to head and more | Game 3, May 29, 2024

After Game 1 was postponed on Monday due to poor weather conditions, the LA Dodgers eased to a doubleheader sweep against the New York Mets on Tuesday. The two teams meet in Game 3 on Wednesday.

Games 1 and 2 both were comfortably won by the Dodgers, ending their five-game losing streak, which included being swept off by the Cincinnati Reds in a three-game series.

The Dodgers won 5-2 in Game 1 against the Mets and replicated the same approach to win 3-2 in Game 2 last night. They will now look to complete a clean sweep of the Mets.

The Mets are third in the NL East with a 22-32 record, while the Dodgers are the table toppers in the NL West with a 35-22 record.

Dodgers vs. Mets: Head to Head

The series finale between Dodgers and Mets will be on Wednesday from 4:10 pm EDT. Fans can view it live on the SNY channel and also follow the online streaming on FUBO TV.

The two teams, since 1993, have played 169 games against each other, with the Dodgers leading 93-76.

Dodgers vs. Mets: Pitching Matchups

The Dodgers will be sending James Paxton to start things on the mound. The veteran pitcher has played and made nine starts this season, going 5-0 He has an ERA of 3.49, a WHIP of 1.43 and has 28 strikeouts.

Meanwhile, David Peterson will start things off for the Mets. This will be his first start as the 28-year-old pitcher makes his season debut. Last season, he made 27 appearances, starting 24.

In 2023, he had a 3-8 record along with an ERA of 5.03, a WHIP of 1.57 and 128 strikeouts. In November last year, he went for hip surgery and has been out since then.

Dodgers vs. Mets: Prediction

After the first two games, it's evident that the Dodgers are the favorites to win the series finale against the Mets. Their hitting line-up, which consists of the likes of Freddie Freeman, Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, are capable of giving the Mets pitchers a tough challenge.

Even if they keep the Dodgers hitters in check, the Mets should have a tough time facing the Dodgers' pitching, with the likes of Tyler Glasnow, Gavin Stone, Walker Buehler.

