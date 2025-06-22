Dodgers vs. Nationals: Game 3 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - June 22, 2025

The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Washington Nationals on Sunday for the third and final game of the series at Dodger Stadium. Coming into this one, the hosts sit top of the NL West with a 47-31 record. The visitors, on the other hand, are currently 32-45 and sit fourth in the NL East.
Let's take a look at the odds and how the action might play out.
Dodgers vs Nationals prediction
Taking the mound for Los Angeles is Shohei Ohtani. So far, the Japanese superstar has pitched only one inning this season, allowing one run against the San Diego Padres on Monday.
From an offensive standpoint as well, it is Shohei Ohtani who is the main man for the hosts, supported by the likes of Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts and Will Smith.
For the Nationals, righty Michael Soroka makes his latest start. Soroka has struggled slightly to keep the runs down this season, with a 3-5 record, a 5.06 ERA and 49 total strikeouts.
At the plate, James Wood is arguably the hottest hitter in the lineup, and others like C.J. Abrams, Nathaniel Lowe and Luis Garcia have also enjoyed plenty of success this year.
With the Nationals having won game two comfortably to even up the series at one game apiece, the hosts should be motivated to finish with a win and clinch the series in the process.
Prediction: Los Angeles Dodgers 6, Washington Nationals 3
Odds
Money Line: Los Angeles Dodgers -250, Washington Nationals +210
Run Line: Los Angeles -1.5 (-132), Nationals +1.5 (-101)
Total Runs: Over 8.5 (-159), Under 8.5 (+119)
Injury report
Los Angeles injuries
- Luís Garcia: 15-day IL (Adductor)
- Gavin Stone: 60-day IL (Shoulder)
- River Ryan: 60-day IL (Elbow)
- Brusdar Graterol: 60-day IL (Shoulder)
- Edgardo Henriquez: 60-day IL (Foot)
- Blake Treinen: 60-day IL (Forearm)
- Tyler Glasnow: 60-day IL (Shoulder)
- Roki Sasaki: 60-day IL (Shoulder)
- Kyle Hurt: 60-day IL (Elbow)
- Michael Grove: 60-day IL (Shoulder)
- Tony Gonsolin: 60-day IL (Elbow)
- Evan Phillips: 60-day IL (Forearm)
- Blake Snell: 60-day IL (Shoulder)
Nationals injuries
- Dylan Crews: 10-day IL (Back)
- Paul DeJong: 10-day IL (Face)
- Orlando Ribalta: 15-day IL (Bicep)
- Andrew Chafin: 15-day IL (Hamstring)
- Derek Law: 15-day IL (Forearm)
- Josiah Gray: 60-day IL (Elbow)
- DJ Herz: 60-day IL (Elbow)
- Mason Thompson: 60-day IL (Elbow)
Expert's picks
The hosts' offense has been in good form of late, and should have no problems getting to Michael Soroka, who has not had the best of seasons so far.
Money Line: Los Angeles Dodgers -250
Run Line: Dodgers -1.5 (-132)
Total Runs: Over 8.5 (-159)