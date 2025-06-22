Dodgers vs. Nationals: Game 3 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - June 22, 2025

The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Washington Nationals on Sunday for the third and final game of the series at Dodger Stadium. Coming into this one, the hosts sit top of the NL West with a 47-31 record. The visitors, on the other hand, are currently 32-45 and sit fourth in the NL East.

Let's take a look at the odds and how the action might play out.

Dodgers vs Nationals prediction

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Taking the mound for Los Angeles is Shohei Ohtani. So far, the Japanese superstar has pitched only one inning this season, allowing one run against the San Diego Padres on Monday.

Shohei Ohtani pitching against the San Diego Padres - Source: Getty

From an offensive standpoint as well, it is Shohei Ohtani who is the main man for the hosts, supported by the likes of Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts and Will Smith.

Trending

For the Nationals, righty Michael Soroka makes his latest start. Soroka has struggled slightly to keep the runs down this season, with a 3-5 record, a 5.06 ERA and 49 total strikeouts.

At the plate, James Wood is arguably the hottest hitter in the lineup, and others like C.J. Abrams, Nathaniel Lowe and Luis Garcia have also enjoyed plenty of success this year.

With the Nationals having won game two comfortably to even up the series at one game apiece, the hosts should be motivated to finish with a win and clinch the series in the process.

Prediction: Los Angeles Dodgers 6, Washington Nationals 3

Odds

Money Line: Los Angeles Dodgers -250, Washington Nationals +210

Run Line: Los Angeles -1.5 (-132), Nationals +1.5 (-101)

Total Runs: Over 8.5 (-159), Under 8.5 (+119)

Injury report

Los Angeles injuries

Luís Garcia: 15-day IL (Adductor)

Gavin Stone: 60-day IL (Shoulder)

River Ryan: 60-day IL (Elbow)

Brusdar Graterol: 60-day IL (Shoulder)

Edgardo Henriquez: 60-day IL (Foot)

Blake Treinen: 60-day IL (Forearm)

Tyler Glasnow: 60-day IL (Shoulder)

Roki Sasaki: 60-day IL (Shoulder)

Kyle Hurt: 60-day IL (Elbow)

Michael Grove: 60-day IL (Shoulder)

Tony Gonsolin: 60-day IL (Elbow)

Evan Phillips: 60-day IL (Forearm)

Blake Snell: 60-day IL (Shoulder)

Nationals injuries

Dylan Crews: 10-day IL (Back)

Paul DeJong: 10-day IL (Face)

Orlando Ribalta: 15-day IL (Bicep)

Andrew Chafin: 15-day IL (Hamstring)

Derek Law: 15-day IL (Forearm)

Josiah Gray: 60-day IL (Elbow)

DJ Herz: 60-day IL (Elbow)

Mason Thompson: 60-day IL (Elbow)

Expert's picks

The hosts' offense has been in good form of late, and should have no problems getting to Michael Soroka, who has not had the best of seasons so far.

Money Line: Los Angeles Dodgers -250

Run Line: Dodgers -1.5 (-132)

Total Runs: Over 8.5 (-159)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raghav Mehta Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.



One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.



Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.



Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.



Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies. Know More