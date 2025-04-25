Dodgers vs. Pirates: Game 1, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 25, MLB 2025

The Los Angeles Dodgers are hosting the Pittsburgh Pirates for a three-game series at Dodger Stadium with the series opener on Friday. The Dodgers are third in a hotly contested National League with a 16-9 record, while the Pirates are bottom of the NL Central with a 10-16 record.

Both teams head into the series on the back of defeats. The Dodgers were swept by a spirited Chicago Cubs in a two-game series that concluded with a 7-6 win for Chicago. It was the defending World Series winners' third defeat in four games as the NL West team has wobbled after a strong start to the season.

The Pirates come into the game after a 4-3 loss against the Los Angeles Angels in the series finale. Like the Dodgers, it was a second successive defeat for Pittsburgh, conceding the three-game series to the Angels.

It promises to be a mouthwatering clash on the mound on Friday as Dodgers starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto (3-1) will be up against reigning NL Rookie of the Year Paul Skenes (2-2) in the series opener.

Dodgers vs. Pirates: Betting info

Moneyline: Dodgers (-215), Pirates (+180)

Run Line: -1.5, Dodgers (+111), Pirates (-132)

Dodgers vs. Pirates: Injuries

Dodgers Injury Report:

Blake Treinen 15-Day Injury List

Tyler Glasnow day-to-day



Blake Snell 15-Day Injury List

Tony Gonsolin 15-Day Injury List

Michael Kopech 15-Day Injury List

Pirates Injury Report:

Endy Rodriguez 10-Day Injury List Justin Anthony Lawrence 15-Day Injury List Tim Mayza 60-Day Injury List Colin Holderman 15-Day Injury List Nick Gonzales 10-Day Injury List

Probable Lineups

Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani (L) DH Mookie Betts (R) SS Teoscar Hernández (R) RF Freddie Freeman (L) 1B Tommy Edman (S) 2B Andy Pages (R) CF Michael Conforto (L) LF Miguel Rojas (R) 3B Austin Barnes (R) C

Pirates

Oneil Cruz (L) CF Bryan Reynolds (S) RF Andrew McCutchen (R) DH Joey Bart (R) C Ke'Bryan Hayes (R) 3B Alexander Canario (R) LF Matt Gorski (R) 1B Jared Triolo (R) 2B Isiah Kiner-Falefa (R) SS

Dodgers vs Pirates: Prediction & Picks

Following a series sweep against the Cubs, the Dodgers are expected to bounce back against the Pirates with a star-studded lineup backing Yoshinobu Yamamoto on the mound.

Prediction: Dodgers 5, Pirates 2

Runs: Under 7

