Dodgers vs. Pirates: Game 1, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 25, MLB 2025

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Apr 25, 2025 13:39 GMT
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs - Source: Imagn
The Los Angeles Dodgers are hosting the Pittsburgh Pirates for a three-game series at Dodger Stadium with the series opener on Friday. The Dodgers are third in a hotly contested National League with a 16-9 record, while the Pirates are bottom of the NL Central with a 10-16 record.

Both teams head into the series on the back of defeats. The Dodgers were swept by a spirited Chicago Cubs in a two-game series that concluded with a 7-6 win for Chicago. It was the defending World Series winners' third defeat in four games as the NL West team has wobbled after a strong start to the season.

The Pirates come into the game after a 4-3 loss against the Los Angeles Angels in the series finale. Like the Dodgers, it was a second successive defeat for Pittsburgh, conceding the three-game series to the Angels.

also-read-trending Trending

It promises to be a mouthwatering clash on the mound on Friday as Dodgers starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto (3-1) will be up against reigning NL Rookie of the Year Paul Skenes (2-2) in the series opener.

Dodgers vs. Pirates: Betting info

Moneyline: Dodgers (-215), Pirates (+180)

Run Line: -1.5, Dodgers (+111), Pirates (-132)

Dodgers vs. Pirates: Injuries

Dodgers Injury Report:

Blake Treinen15-Day Injury List
Tyler Glasnowday-to-day

Blake Snell15-Day Injury List
Tony Gonsolin15-Day Injury List
Michael Kopech15-Day Injury List
Pirates Injury Report:

Endy Rodriguez10-Day Injury List
Justin Anthony Lawrence15-Day Injury List
Tim Mayza60-Day Injury List
Colin Holderman15-Day Injury List
Nick Gonzales10-Day Injury List
Probable Lineups

Dodgers

  1. Shohei Ohtani (L) DH
  2. Mookie Betts (R) SS
  3. Teoscar Hernández (R) RF
  4. Freddie Freeman (L) 1B
  5. Tommy Edman (S) 2B
  6. Andy Pages (R) CF
  7. Michael Conforto (L) LF
  8. Miguel Rojas (R) 3B
  9. Austin Barnes (R) C

Pirates

  1. Oneil Cruz (L) CF
  2. Bryan Reynolds (S) RF
  3. Andrew McCutchen (R) DH
  4. Joey Bart (R) C
  5. Ke'Bryan Hayes (R) 3B
  6. Alexander Canario (R) LF
  7. Matt Gorski (R) 1B
  8. Jared Triolo (R) 2B
  9. Isiah Kiner-Falefa (R) SS

Dodgers vs Pirates: Prediction & Picks

Following a series sweep against the Cubs, the Dodgers are expected to bounce back against the Pirates with a star-studded lineup backing Yoshinobu Yamamoto on the mound.

Prediction: Dodgers 5, Pirates 2

Runs: Under 7

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
