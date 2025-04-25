Dodgers vs. Pirates: Game 1, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 25, MLB 2025

The Los Angeles Dodgers are hosting the Pittsburgh Pirates for a three-game series at Dodger Stadium with the series opener on Friday. The Dodgers are third in a hotly contested National League with a 16-9 record, while the Pirates are bottom of the NL Central with a 10-16 record.
Both teams head into the series on the back of defeats. The Dodgers were swept by a spirited Chicago Cubs in a two-game series that concluded with a 7-6 win for Chicago. It was the defending World Series winners' third defeat in four games as the NL West team has wobbled after a strong start to the season.
The Pirates come into the game after a 4-3 loss against the Los Angeles Angels in the series finale. Like the Dodgers, it was a second successive defeat for Pittsburgh, conceding the three-game series to the Angels.
It promises to be a mouthwatering clash on the mound on Friday as Dodgers starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto (3-1) will be up against reigning NL Rookie of the Year Paul Skenes (2-2) in the series opener.
Dodgers vs. Pirates: Betting info
Moneyline: Dodgers (-215), Pirates (+180)
Run Line: -1.5, Dodgers (+111), Pirates (-132)
Dodgers vs. Pirates: Injuries
Dodgers Injury Report:
Pirates Injury Report:
Probable Lineups
Dodgers
- Shohei Ohtani (L) DH
- Mookie Betts (R) SS
- Teoscar Hernández (R) RF
- Freddie Freeman (L) 1B
- Tommy Edman (S) 2B
- Andy Pages (R) CF
- Michael Conforto (L) LF
- Miguel Rojas (R) 3B
- Austin Barnes (R) C
Pirates
- Oneil Cruz (L) CF
- Bryan Reynolds (S) RF
- Andrew McCutchen (R) DH
- Joey Bart (R) C
- Ke'Bryan Hayes (R) 3B
- Alexander Canario (R) LF
- Matt Gorski (R) 1B
- Jared Triolo (R) 2B
- Isiah Kiner-Falefa (R) SS
Dodgers vs Pirates: Prediction & Picks
Following a series sweep against the Cubs, the Dodgers are expected to bounce back against the Pirates with a star-studded lineup backing Yoshinobu Yamamoto on the mound.
Prediction: Dodgers 5, Pirates 2
Runs: Under 7