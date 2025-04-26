Dodgers vs. Pirates: Game 2, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 26, 2025

The LA Dodgers (16-10) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (11-16) will run it back on Saturday after the latter took the series opener at Dodger Stadium. It was a pitching duel between Dodgers' Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Pirates' Paul Skenes. Ultimately, it went 3-0 in favor of the Pirates.
For Game 2, the Dodgers will send their rookie and Japanese sensation Roki Sasaki to the mound. Meanwhile, the Pirates will have pitcher Mitch Keller to start the proceedings.
Dodgers vs. Pirates Game 2: Betting odds
Moneyline: Dodgers -270, Pirates +220
Over/Under: 8.5 runs
Run Line: Dodgers -1.5 (-125)
Dodgers vs. Pirates Game 2: Injuries
Dodgers
- Tony Gonsolin (SP) – Tommy John surgery, 15-Day IL
- Michael Kopech (RP) – Forearm inflammation, 15-Day IL
- Blake Snell (SP) – Shoulder inflammation, 15-Day IL
- Blake Treinen (RP) – Forearm tightness, 15-Day IL
- Emmet Sheehan (SP) – Tommy John surgery, 60-Day IL
- Kyle Hurt (SP) – Tommy John surgery, 60-Day IL
- River Ryan (SP) – Tommy John surgery, 60-Day IL
- Gavin Stone (SP) – Shoulder surgery, 60-Day IL
- Clayton Kershaw (SP) – Toe/Knee surgeries, 60-Day IL
- Brusdar Graterol (RP) – Shoulder labrum surgery, 60-Day IL
- Michael Grove (RP) – Shoulder surgery, 60-Day IL
- Edgardo Henriquez (RP) – Foot discomfort, 60-Day IL
Pirates
- Spencer Horwitz (1B) – Thumb surgery, 10-Day IL
- Nick Gonzales (2B) – Fractured ankle (non-displaced), 10-Day IL
- Endy Rodríguez (C/1B) – Finger laceration (right index), 10-Day IL
- Colin Holderman (RP) – Sprained knee, 15-Day IL
- Justin Lawrence (RP) – Elbow inflammation, 15-Day IL
- Johan Oviedo (SP) – Tommy John surgery, 60-Day IL
- Dauri Moreta (SP) – Tommy John surgery, 60-Day IL
- Jared Jones (SP) – Elbow discomfort, 60-Day IL
- Tim Mayza (RP) – Strained lat, 60-Day IL
Expected Lineups
Dodgers
- DH Shohei Ohtani (L)
- SS Mookie Betts (R)
- 1B Freddie Freeman (L)
- RF Teoscar Hernández (R)
- LF Michael Conforto (L)
- C Will Smith (R)
- 3B Max Muncy (L)
- 2B Tommy Edman (S)
- CF Andy Pages (R)
Pirates
- CF Oneil Cruz (L)
- RF Bryan Reynolds (S)
- DH Andrew McCutchen (R)
- C Joey Bart (R)
- 1B Edward Olivares Valdez (L)
- 3B Ke’Bryan Hayes (R)
- LF Tommy Pham (R)
- 2B Adam Frazier (L)
- SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa (R)
Dodgers vs Pirates: Prediction & Pick
The Dodgers are the heavy favorites for good reason. Roki Sasaki has the tools to dominate a strikeout-prone Pirates lineup, and LA’s offense, even against Mitch Keller’s best, is difficult to keep quiet for long.
If Sasaki can go five strong innings, the Dodgers’ bullpen should hold the line.
Final Score Prediction: Dodgers 6, Pirates 3
Picks
Pick: Dodgers -1.5
O/U Pick: Over 8.5
Prop to Watch: Shohei Ohtani to hit a home run (+300)