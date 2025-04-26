Dodgers vs. Pirates: Game 2, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 26, 2025

The LA Dodgers (16-10) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (11-16) will run it back on Saturday after the latter took the series opener at Dodger Stadium. It was a pitching duel between Dodgers' Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Pirates' Paul Skenes. Ultimately, it went 3-0 in favor of the Pirates.

For Game 2, the Dodgers will send their rookie and Japanese sensation Roki Sasaki to the mound. Meanwhile, the Pirates will have pitcher Mitch Keller to start the proceedings.

Dodgers vs. Pirates Game 2: Betting odds

Moneyline: Dodgers -270, Pirates +220

Over/Under: 8.5 runs

Run Line: Dodgers -1.5 (-125)

Dodgers vs. Pirates Game 2: Injuries

Dodgers

Tony Gonsolin (SP) – Tommy John surgery, 15-Day IL

Michael Kopech (RP) – Forearm inflammation, 15-Day IL

Blake Snell (SP) – Shoulder inflammation, 15-Day IL

Blake Treinen (RP) – Forearm tightness, 15-Day IL

Emmet Sheehan (SP) – Tommy John surgery, 60-Day IL

Kyle Hurt (SP) – Tommy John surgery, 60-Day IL

River Ryan (SP) – Tommy John surgery, 60-Day IL

Gavin Stone (SP) – Shoulder surgery, 60-Day IL

Clayton Kershaw (SP) – Toe/Knee surgeries, 60-Day IL

Brusdar Graterol (RP) – Shoulder labrum surgery, 60-Day IL

Michael Grove (RP) – Shoulder surgery, 60-Day IL

Edgardo Henriquez (RP) – Foot discomfort, 60-Day IL

Pirates

Spencer Horwitz (1B) – Thumb surgery, 10-Day IL

Nick Gonzales (2B) – Fractured ankle (non-displaced), 10-Day IL

Endy Rodríguez (C/1B) – Finger laceration (right index), 10-Day IL

Colin Holderman (RP) – Sprained knee, 15-Day IL

Justin Lawrence (RP) – Elbow inflammation, 15-Day IL

Johan Oviedo (SP) – Tommy John surgery, 60-Day IL

Dauri Moreta (SP) – Tommy John surgery, 60-Day IL

Jared Jones (SP) – Elbow discomfort, 60-Day IL

Tim Mayza (RP) – Strained lat, 60-Day IL

Expected Lineups

Dodgers

DH Shohei Ohtani (L) SS Mookie Betts (R) 1B Freddie Freeman (L) RF Teoscar Hernández (R) LF Michael Conforto (L) C Will Smith (R) 3B Max Muncy (L) 2B Tommy Edman (S) CF Andy Pages (R)

Pirates

CF Oneil Cruz (L) RF Bryan Reynolds (S) DH Andrew McCutchen (R) C Joey Bart (R) 1B Edward Olivares Valdez (L) 3B Ke’Bryan Hayes (R) LF Tommy Pham (R) 2B Adam Frazier (L) SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa (R)

Dodgers vs Pirates: Prediction & Pick

The Dodgers are the heavy favorites for good reason. Roki Sasaki has the tools to dominate a strikeout-prone Pirates lineup, and LA’s offense, even against Mitch Keller’s best, is difficult to keep quiet for long.

If Sasaki can go five strong innings, the Dodgers’ bullpen should hold the line.

Final Score Prediction: Dodgers 6, Pirates 3

Picks

Pick: Dodgers -1.5

O/U Pick: Over 8.5

Prop to Watch: Shohei Ohtani to hit a home run (+300)

