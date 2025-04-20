Dodgers vs. Rangers: Game 3, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 20, MLB

The Los Angeles Dodgers will go up against the Texas Rangers for the decisive encounter of their three-game series at Globe Life Field on Easter Sunday.

Ad

The Dodgers have been one of the best teams in MLB as expected with a .682 winning percentage. Meanwhile, the Rangers have a .619 wininng rate for the season; good enough to put them on top of their division.

Dodgers vs. Rangers recent record

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Los Angeles Dodgers have a 15-7 record for the season heading into this clash, the second-best showing in the entire MLB thus far. They picked up the win in the opening clash of this series before a heartbreaking defeat on Saturday night handed them their third loss in the last nine games.

Ad

Trending

The Texas Rangers have racked up four wins from their past five games after getting swept by the Seattle Mariners last weekend. They were shut out in the first encounter of this series before earning an excellent comeback victory on Saturday courtesy of a walk-off home run from Adolis Garcia.

Dodgers vs. Rangers betting odds

Run Line

Total Runs

Moneyline Dodgers (-1.5) +110

(Over 8.5) -115

-155 Rangers (+1.5) -130

(Under 8.5) -105

+130

Ad

Dodgers vs. Rangers injuries

Dodgers injury report

Blake Treinen (RHP): 15-day IL (Right forearm tightness)

Blake Snell (LHP): 15-day IL (Left shoulder inflammation)

Shohei Ohtani (RHP/DH): Day-to-day (Paternity leave)

Edgardo Hernandez (RHP): 60-day IL (Left metatarsal fracture)

Clayton Kershaw (LHP): 60-day IL (Recovery from left toe and left knee surgeries)

Tony Gonsolin (RHP): 15-day IL (Back tightness)

Michael Kopech (RHP): 15-day IL (Right shoulder impingement)

Kyle Hurt (RHP): 60-day IL (Recovery from Tommy John surgery)

Ad

Emmet Sheenan (RHP): 60-day IL (Recovery from Tommy John surgery)

Michael Grove (RHP): 60-day IL (Right shoulder labrum surgery)

Brusdar Graterol (RHP): 60-day IL (Recovery from right shoulder surgery)

River Ryan (RHP): 60-day IL (Recovery from Tommy John surgery)

Gavin Stone (RHP): 60-day IL (Recovery from right shoulder surgery)

Rangers injury report

Wyatt Langford (OF): Day-to-day (Right oblique strain)

Jack Leiter (RHP): 15-day IL (Right middle finger blister)

Cody Bradford (LHP): 60-day IL (Left elbow sprain)

Ad

Jon Gray (RHP): 60-day IL (Right wrist fracture)

Josh Sborz (RHP): 60-day IL (Shoulder debridement surgery)

Dodgers vs. Rangers (Image Source: IMAGN)

Dodgers vs. Rangers injuries

Corey Seager Total Bases: 2+ (+130)

Ad

Corey Seager has made a solid start to the 2025 campaign and is averaging .350 at Globe Life Field this year with an OPS of .959. Moreover, he has 17 total bases in his last seven outings and should add at least a couple more to his tally against his former team after failing to get a hit in the previous encounter.

Total Runs: Under 8 (+109)

The Dodgers have managed to score more than four runs in just three road games this season, including the MLB Tokyo Series from last month. At the same time, the Rangers hold the joint best home-record in the major leagues but have scored more than four runs in just three of those games.

Ad

Dodgers vs. Rangers prediction

The Rangers are currently 10-2 at Globe Life Field this season heading into this series decider. The Dodgers have also relied heavily on home-form this year and are preesently have a 5-5 record on the road.

Prediction: Dodgers 2, Rangers 4

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bobo P. Goswami Paranjoy Goswami (Bobo) is a baseball reporter at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience writing with publications such as Eagle Bet, India Bet and Paradine.



He has provided full coverage, match previews and betting tips on major tournaments such as the FIFA World Cup, English Premier League, German Bundesliga, ICC World Cup, Indian Premier League and several others.



Bobo grew up supporting the Red Sox but has also been on the Phillies bandwagon for the past couple of years. He also roots for the St. Louis Cardinals and Seattle Mariners.



While he hasn't played much baseball, Bobo's fascination with the sport started with an 8-bit Nintendo game, where he picked up the basic rules. He started watching live MLB matches on TV about 20 years ago and his love for baseball just grew by leaps and bounds from then on.



Bobo's favorite player was probably Tim Wakefield as not only was he the best knuckleball pitcher of his time, but he was also a Red Sox legend, an outstanding team player and a great human being. Among the current generation, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Max Scherzer and Bryce Harper get the nod.



Bobo's favorite moment in baseball history was when the Red Sox beat the Yankees before breaking their World Series curse in 2004. That said, Jackie Robinson's breaking the color barrier was the most important.



Outside of baseball, Bobo's interests include literature, comics, world history, science fiction, satire, classic movies, PC games, pets, playing sports, cycling, traveling, sightseeing and quiet reflection. Know More