Dodgers vs. Rangers: Game 3, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 20, MLB

The Los Angeles Dodgers will go up against the Texas Rangers for the decisive encounter of their three-game series at Globe Life Field on Easter Sunday.
The Dodgers have been one of the best teams in MLB as expected with a .682 winning percentage. Meanwhile, the Rangers have a .619 wininng rate for the season; good enough to put them on top of their division.
Dodgers vs. Rangers recent record
The Los Angeles Dodgers have a 15-7 record for the season heading into this clash, the second-best showing in the entire MLB thus far. They picked up the win in the opening clash of this series before a heartbreaking defeat on Saturday night handed them their third loss in the last nine games.
The Texas Rangers have racked up four wins from their past five games after getting swept by the Seattle Mariners last weekend. They were shut out in the first encounter of this series before earning an excellent comeback victory on Saturday courtesy of a walk-off home run from Adolis Garcia.
Dodgers vs. Rangers betting odds
Dodgers vs. Rangers injuries
Dodgers injury report
Blake Treinen (RHP): 15-day IL (Right forearm tightness)
Blake Snell (LHP): 15-day IL (Left shoulder inflammation)
Shohei Ohtani (RHP/DH): Day-to-day (Paternity leave)
Edgardo Hernandez (RHP): 60-day IL (Left metatarsal fracture)
Clayton Kershaw (LHP): 60-day IL (Recovery from left toe and left knee surgeries)
Tony Gonsolin (RHP): 15-day IL (Back tightness)
Michael Kopech (RHP): 15-day IL (Right shoulder impingement)
Kyle Hurt (RHP): 60-day IL (Recovery from Tommy John surgery)
Emmet Sheenan (RHP): 60-day IL (Recovery from Tommy John surgery)
Michael Grove (RHP): 60-day IL (Right shoulder labrum surgery)
Brusdar Graterol (RHP): 60-day IL (Recovery from right shoulder surgery)
River Ryan (RHP): 60-day IL (Recovery from Tommy John surgery)
Gavin Stone (RHP): 60-day IL (Recovery from right shoulder surgery)
Rangers injury report
Wyatt Langford (OF): Day-to-day (Right oblique strain)
Jack Leiter (RHP): 15-day IL (Right middle finger blister)
Cody Bradford (LHP): 60-day IL (Left elbow sprain)
Jon Gray (RHP): 60-day IL (Right wrist fracture)
Josh Sborz (RHP): 60-day IL (Shoulder debridement surgery)
Dodgers vs. Rangers injuries
Corey Seager Total Bases: 2+ (+130)
Corey Seager has made a solid start to the 2025 campaign and is averaging .350 at Globe Life Field this year with an OPS of .959. Moreover, he has 17 total bases in his last seven outings and should add at least a couple more to his tally against his former team after failing to get a hit in the previous encounter.
Total Runs: Under 8 (+109)
The Dodgers have managed to score more than four runs in just three road games this season, including the MLB Tokyo Series from last month. At the same time, the Rangers hold the joint best home-record in the major leagues but have scored more than four runs in just three of those games.
Dodgers vs. Rangers prediction
The Rangers are currently 10-2 at Globe Life Field this season heading into this series decider. The Dodgers have also relied heavily on home-form this year and are preesently have a 5-5 record on the road.