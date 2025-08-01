Dodgers vs. Rays: Game 1 prediction, odds, injuries and picks - August 1, 2025

The Tampa Bay Rays return to Tropicana Field on Friday evening looking to snap a three-game skid as they host the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers in an added-borough interleague showdown.

Ad

The Dodgers (63-46) arrive in Tampa with momentum, splitting their last 10 games and posting the NL's second-highest slugging percentage at .442, led by luminaries like Shohei Ohtani and Will Smith.

Meanwhile, the Rays (54-56) have been struggling lately, going 2-8 in their last 10 games despite quality individual plays from Jonathan Aranda and Junior Caminero.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The opener of this series will match Clayton Kershaw (4-2, 3.62 ERA) with Tampa's Shane Baz (8-7, 4.61 ERA) in their season opener.

Ad

Trending

Starting Pitchers

Clayton Kershaw (Dodgers – LHP)

2025 Stats: 4–2, 3.62 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 39 K in 59.2 IP

Kershaw's return to the rotation has brought a steady, veteran presence to the Dodgers, but he's having a subpar outing against Boston, allowing four runs in 4.2 innings.

Nevertheless, his ability to blend speeds and elicit weak contact is still intact. His strikeout numbers might be lower, but he's keeping the Dodgers in ballgames and could capitalize on a Rays offense that appears to have trouble with crafty left-handers.

Ad

Shane Baz (Rays – RHP)

2025 Stats: 8–7, 4.61 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 116 K in 119 IP

Baz has shown upside all season but can't seem to put it together at a regular rate. He's lost consecutive games, including a five-inning, two-run loss to the Reds on Sunday.

The righty can punch out with his slider but also gives up hard contact when missing in and around the zone. Facing a Dodgers lineup that's going to be patient, Baz will have to limit free passes and pitch well to take the game deep.

Ad

Hot Hitters to Watch

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers)

Ohtani is still the heartbeat of the Dodgers' offense in 2025, offering top-shelf production across the board. He enters this game with 38 home runs, 73 RBIs and a tidy 100 runs scored on .269 hitting.

Alongside his power, he's added 13 steals as well, making him one of the more complete-offense lineup batsmen in the game. His presence in the middle of the lineup gives LA a lethal edge in any scenario, especially against a young stud like Shane Baz.

Ad

Junior Caminero (Rays)

At the age of 22, Caminero has become one of the Rays' best power-hitting bats this season. He has hit 27 home runs and had 71 runs driven in with a .252 batting average.

Caminero has also shown the ability to come through in pressure situations, especially at Tropicana Field. With Tampa Bay being besieged by numerous injuries, his role is all the more crucial in this series as a sure-run producer.

Ad

Injury Report

Rays

Jonathan Aranda: Day-to-day (wrist)

Yandy Diaz: 10-Day IL (forearm)

Chandler Simpson: Day-to-day (hand)

Ha-Seong Kim: 10-Day IL (back)

Stuart Fairchild: 10-Day IL (oblique)

Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Hunter Bigge: 60-Day IL (lat)

Richie Palacios: 60-Day IL (knee)

Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (tricep)

Alex Faedo: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Nathan Lavender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers

Hyeseong Kim: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

Tanner Scott: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Michael Kopech: 60-Day IL (knee)

Kike Hernandez: 10-Day IL (elbow)

Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (knee)

Roki Sasaki: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Blake Snell: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Ad

Current Odds

Run Line: Dodgers −1.5 (+109) | Rays +1.5 (−132)

Total: Over 9.5 (−101) | Under 9.5 (−120)

Moneyline: Dodgers −148 | Rays +122

Final Score Prediction & Best Bets

Final Score Guess: Dodgers 5, Rays 3

Best Bets

Dodgers Moneyline (−148) - Kershaw’s experience and LA’s offensive depth should prove decisive at home. Under 9.5 Total Runs (−120) - Kershaw’s steady pitching and a Rays lineup missing key bats suggest this stays under.

Same-Game Parlay: Dodgers ML + Under 9.5 - a value combo betting on both LA’s win and a low-scoring contest.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Soni Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends. Know More