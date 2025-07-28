Dodgers vs. Reds: Game 1 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries and picks - July 28, 2025

The lights will be bright in Cincinnati as two electric stars headline this Dodgers-Reds series opener: Shohei Ohtani, crushing baseballs at an MVP pace, and Elly De La Cruz, injecting speed and chaos into every play he touches.

With both clubs eyeing a playoff position, the tone they set tonight could shape the weekend.

Starting Pitchers

Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers)

Yamamoto has lived up to the hype in his debut MLB season, emerging as the Dodgers’ ace with a 2.55 ERA and 124 strikeouts over 109.1 innings.

Even when he doesn’t have his sharpest command, like in his last outing against Minnesota, where he gave up just one earned run in five innings, he still finds ways to compete. His mix of control and poise makes him a reliable weapon every time out.

Chase Burns (Reds)

Burns, a highly touted rookie, is still finding his footing in the majors. The fastball velocity and strikeout stuff are there, 35 punchouts in just over 21 innings, but inconsistency has been the issue.

His last start against the Nationals was a perfect snapshot of his rookie growing pains: 10 strikeouts but six runs allowed. If he can harness his control, he’s dangerous; if not, the Dodgers' lineup could feast.

Hot Hitters to Watch

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers)

Ohtani is once again doing Ohtani things, crushing baseballs, stealing bags and terrorizing pitchers. He enters this game with 38 home runs, including six in his last eight games alone. Whether it’s a towering blast or a hustle double, he changes games in an instant.

Elly De La Cruz (Reds)

Elly continues to be a highlight reel. He’s slashing .282 with 18 homers and an eye-popping 28 stolen bases, showing off his game-breaking speed and surprising power. When he gets on base, it’s not just about the steal; it’s about the ripple effect he creates for pitchers and defenders alike.

Probable Lineup

Dodgers (Home Team):

SS Mookie Betts (R)

DH Shohei Ohtani (L)

C Will Smith (R)

1B Freddie Freeman (L)

RF Trayce Hernandez (R)

LF Michael Conforto (L)

CF Andy Pages (R)

3B Tommy Edman (S)

2B Hyeseong Kim (L)

SP: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (R) 8-7, 2.55 ERA

Reds (Away Team):

CF TJ Friedl (L)

2B Matt McLain (R)

SS Elly De La Cruz (S)

LF Austin Hays (R)

DH Gavin Lux (L)

C Tucker Stephenson (R)

1B Spencer Steer (R)

RF Jake Fraley (L)

3B Noelvi Marte (R)

SP: Chase Burns (R) 0-2, 6.65 ERA

Injury Report

Dodgers:

Max Muncy: 10-day IL, knee bruise

Kike Hernandez: 10-day IL, elbow inflammation

Blake Snell: 60-day IL, shoulder inflammation

Hyeseong Kim: shoulder issues

Tanner Scott: 15-day IL, elbow inflammation

Reds:

Hunter Greene: 15-day IL, groin strain

Ian Gibaut: 15-day IL, shoulder impingement

Tyler Callihan: 60-day IL, forearm injury

Carson Spiers: 60-day IL, shoulder injury

Current Odds

Moneyline: Dodgers –163, Reds +133

Run Line: Dodgers –1.5 (+103), Reds +1.5 (–125)

Total: Over 9 (–114), Under 9 (–106)

Best Bets & Prediction

Final Score Prediction: Dodgers 5, Reds 3

Top Bets:

Dodgers Moneyline (–163) – Yamamoto’s dominance and the Reds’ recent struggles against right-handed pitchers give the Dodgers the edge. Under 9 Total Runs (–106) – With both pitchers having the potential to limit scoring, a low-scoring game is anticipated.

Value Play: Dodgers –1.5 (+103) – Given Burns’ inconsistency and the Dodgers’ offensive depth, they are likely to cover the spread.

