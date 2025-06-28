Dodgers vs. Royals: Game 2 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - June 28, 2025 

The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Kansas City Royals 5-4 in the series opener at Kauffman Stadium on Friday. The two are set to meet again on Saturday for Game 2 and it promises to be another close encounter.
Shohei Ohtani, who has started two games this season, will mark his third start of the season for the Dodgers. Coming off an elbow surgery, Ohtani has limited himself to only one inning per game and it will be interesting to see whether he goes beyond that.
Meanwhile, the Royals will send Seth Lugo to the mound. The right-hander is having an excellent season, posting a 2.93 ERA.
Dodgers vs. Royals: Odds & Betting Lines
Moneyline: Dodgers –164 / Royals +138
Run Line: Dodgers: 1.5 (around –105) / Royals +1.5
Total (O/U): 9.5 runs: Over (–105), Under (–115)
Dodgers vs. Royals: Injuries
Dodgers injuries
- Kyle Hurt, Tommy John surgery, 60-Day IL
- River Ryan, Tommy John surgery, 60-Day IL
- Gavin Stone, Shoulder surgery, 60-Day IL
- Brusdar Graterol, Shoulder surgery (labrum), 60-Day IL
- Michael Grove, Shoulder surgery, 60-Day IL
- Edgardo Henriquez, Foot discomfort, 60-Day IL
- Blake Snell, Shoulder inflammation, 60-Day IL
- Blake Treinen, Forearm tightness, 60-Day IL
- Tyler Glasnow, Shoulder inflammation, 60-Day IL
- Roki Sasaki, Shoulder impingement, 60-Day IL
- Evan Phillips, Tommy John surgery, 60-Day IL
- Tony Gonsolin, Elbow discomfort, 60-Day IL
Royals injuries
- Michael Massey, Sprained ankle, 10-Day IL
- Cole Ragans, Strained shoulder (rotator cuff), 15-Day IL
- James McArthur, Elbow surgery (fractured olecranon), 60-Day IL
- Alec Marsh, Shoulder impingement, 60-Day IL
- Hunter Harvey, Strained shoulder (teres major), 60-Day IL
Expected Lineups
Dodgers
- DH S. Ohtani L
- SS Mookie Betts R
- 1B F. Freeman L
- C Will Smith R
- RF T. Hernandez R
- 3B Max Muncy L
- CF Andy Pages R
- LF M. Conforto L
- 2B Tommy Edman S
Royals
- 2B J. India R
- SS Bobby Witt R
- 3B M. Garcia R
- 1B V. Pasquantino L
- C S. Perez R
- DH J. Caglianone L
- LF Drew Waters S
- RF John Rave L
- CF Kyle Isbel L
Dodgers vs. Royals: Picks & Predictions
The reigning champions are once again looking like the team to beat this season. With Shohei Ohtani firing all cylinders and Mookie Betts finding his hitting mojo, it's tough to get by this duo unscathed at the top of the lineup.
Meanwhile, the Royals are in the middle of a five-game losing streak. Before Friday's game, they had only managed to score four runs in the last five games.
Thus, the Dodgers should take the win here.
Score Prediction: Dodgers 5, Royals 3
Best Picks:
Shohei Ohtani to hit a home run
Dodgers over 4.5 runs