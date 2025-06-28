  • home icon
Dodgers vs. Royals: Game 2 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - June 28, 2025 

By Krutik Jain
Published Jun 28, 2025 05:58 GMT
The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Kansas City Royals 5-4 in the series opener at Kauffman Stadium on Friday. The two are set to meet again on Saturday for Game 2 and it promises to be another close encounter.

Shohei Ohtani, who has started two games this season, will mark his third start of the season for the Dodgers. Coming off an elbow surgery, Ohtani has limited himself to only one inning per game and it will be interesting to see whether he goes beyond that.

Meanwhile, the Royals will send Seth Lugo to the mound. The right-hander is having an excellent season, posting a 2.93 ERA.

Dodgers vs. Royals: Odds & Betting Lines

Moneyline: Dodgers –164 / Royals +138

Run Line: Dodgers: 1.5 (around –105) / Royals +1.5

Total (O/U): 9.5 runs: Over (–105), Under (–115)

Dodgers vs. Royals: Injuries

Dodgers injuries

  • Kyle Hurt, Tommy John surgery, 60-Day IL
  • River Ryan, Tommy John surgery, 60-Day IL
  • Gavin Stone, Shoulder surgery, 60-Day IL
  • Brusdar Graterol, Shoulder surgery (labrum), 60-Day IL
  • Michael Grove, Shoulder surgery, 60-Day IL
  • Edgardo Henriquez, Foot discomfort, 60-Day IL
  • Blake Snell, Shoulder inflammation, 60-Day IL
  • Blake Treinen, Forearm tightness, 60-Day IL
  • Tyler Glasnow, Shoulder inflammation, 60-Day IL
  • Roki Sasaki, Shoulder impingement, 60-Day IL
  • Evan Phillips, Tommy John surgery, 60-Day IL
  • Tony Gonsolin, Elbow discomfort, 60-Day IL
Royals injuries

  • Michael Massey, Sprained ankle, 10-Day IL
  • Cole Ragans, Strained shoulder (rotator cuff), 15-Day IL
  • James McArthur, Elbow surgery (fractured olecranon), 60-Day IL
  • Alec Marsh, Shoulder impingement, 60-Day IL
  • Hunter Harvey, Strained shoulder (teres major), 60-Day IL

Expected Lineups

Dodgers

  1. DH S. Ohtani L
  2. SS Mookie Betts R
  3. 1B F. Freeman L
  4. C Will Smith R
  5. RF T. Hernandez R
  6. 3B Max Muncy L
  7. CF Andy Pages R
  8. LF M. Conforto L
  9. 2B Tommy Edman S

Royals

  1. 2B J. India R
  2. SS Bobby Witt R
  3. 3B M. Garcia R
  4. 1B V. Pasquantino L
  5. C S. Perez R
  6. DH J. Caglianone L
  7. LF Drew Waters S
  8. RF John Rave L
  9. CF Kyle Isbel L

Dodgers vs. Royals: Picks & Predictions

The reigning champions are once again looking like the team to beat this season. With Shohei Ohtani firing all cylinders and Mookie Betts finding his hitting mojo, it's tough to get by this duo unscathed at the top of the lineup.

Meanwhile, the Royals are in the middle of a five-game losing streak. Before Friday's game, they had only managed to score four runs in the last five games.

Thus, the Dodgers should take the win here.

Score Prediction: Dodgers 5, Royals 3

Best Picks:

Shohei Ohtani to hit a home run

Dodgers over 4.5 runs

About the author
Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Know More

Edited by Veer Badani
