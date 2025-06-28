Dodgers vs. Royals: Game 2 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - June 28, 2025 

The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Kansas City Royals 5-4 in the series opener at Kauffman Stadium on Friday. The two are set to meet again on Saturday for Game 2 and it promises to be another close encounter.

Ad

Shohei Ohtani, who has started two games this season, will mark his third start of the season for the Dodgers. Coming off an elbow surgery, Ohtani has limited himself to only one inning per game and it will be interesting to see whether he goes beyond that.

Meanwhile, the Royals will send Seth Lugo to the mound. The right-hander is having an excellent season, posting a 2.93 ERA.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dodgers vs. Royals: Odds & Betting Lines

Moneyline: Dodgers –164 / Royals +138

Ad

Trending

Run Line: Dodgers: 1.5 (around –105) / Royals +1.5

Total (O/U): 9.5 runs: Over (–105), Under (–115)

Dodgers vs. Royals: Injuries

Dodgers injuries

Kyle Hurt, Tommy John surgery, 60-Day IL

River Ryan, Tommy John surgery, 60-Day IL

Gavin Stone, Shoulder surgery, 60-Day IL

Brusdar Graterol, Shoulder surgery (labrum), 60-Day IL

Michael Grove, Shoulder surgery, 60-Day IL

Edgardo Henriquez, Foot discomfort, 60-Day IL

Blake Snell, Shoulder inflammation, 60-Day IL

Blake Treinen, Forearm tightness, 60-Day IL

Tyler Glasnow, Shoulder inflammation, 60-Day IL

Roki Sasaki, Shoulder impingement, 60-Day IL

Evan Phillips, Tommy John surgery, 60-Day IL

Tony Gonsolin, Elbow discomfort, 60-Day IL

Ad

Royals injuries

Michael Massey, Sprained ankle, 10-Day IL

Cole Ragans, Strained shoulder (rotator cuff), 15-Day IL

James McArthur, Elbow surgery (fractured olecranon), 60-Day IL

Alec Marsh, Shoulder impingement, 60-Day IL

Hunter Harvey, Strained shoulder (teres major), 60-Day IL

Expected Lineups

Dodgers

DH S. Ohtani L SS Mookie Betts R 1B F. Freeman L C Will Smith R RF T. Hernandez R 3B Max Muncy L CF Andy Pages R LF M. Conforto L 2B Tommy Edman S

Royals

Ad

2B J. India R SS Bobby Witt R 3B M. Garcia R 1B V. Pasquantino L C S. Perez R DH J. Caglianone L LF Drew Waters S RF John Rave L CF Kyle Isbel L

Dodgers vs. Royals: Picks & Predictions

The reigning champions are once again looking like the team to beat this season. With Shohei Ohtani firing all cylinders and Mookie Betts finding his hitting mojo, it's tough to get by this duo unscathed at the top of the lineup.

Ad

Meanwhile, the Royals are in the middle of a five-game losing streak. Before Friday's game, they had only managed to score four runs in the last five games.

Thus, the Dodgers should take the win here.

Score Prediction: Dodgers 5, Royals 3

Best Picks:

Shohei Ohtani to hit a home run

Dodgers over 4.5 runs

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More