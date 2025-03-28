Dodgers vs Tigers: Game 2, prediction, odds and picks - March 28, MLB 2025

The LA Dodgers are on a Shohei Ohtani home run subscription as the Japanese star continues to put balls in the stands. The Detroit Tigers gave up the home run to Ohtani, which eventually proved to be the difference in a close 5-4 ball game on Thursday.
As long as Ohtani's threat is there, the Dodgers can almost never expect to lose. However, the Tigers will take inspiration knowing that they kept things close until the very end. They will try to challenge the defending champions again on Friday for Game 2 of the series.
Dodgers vs Tigers baseball betting odds
Here are the betting odds from BetMGM Sportsbook:
Money line: Dodgers -211, Baltimore -102
Over/under: 7 runs
Dodgers vs Tigers recent form and records
The Dodgers have been the most successful team in the majors since the mid-2010s. They haven't missed out on the postseason since 2012. In the last decade (2016-2024), they have 14 playoff series wins and two World Series titles.
Unlike the Dogders, the Tigers have made the postseason only once (last year) since 2014.
Players to watch
Dodgers starting pitcher: Yoshinobu Yamamoto
2024 stats: 7-2, 3.00 ERA, 1.11 WHIP
Last start: 5.0 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 4 Ks
Tigers starting pitcher: Jack Flaherty
2024 stats: 13-7, 3.17 ERA, 1.07 WHIP
Starting lineups
Dodgers
- DH S. Ohtani L
- SS Mookie Betts R
- 1B F. Freeman L
- RF T. Hernandez R
- 3B Max Muncy L
- C Will Smith R
- LF M. Conforto L
- 2B Tommy Edman S
- CF Andy Pages R
Tigers
- 3B Z. McKinstry L
- LF Riley Greene L
- 2B G. Torres R
- RF K. Carpenter L
- 1B Colt Keith L
- DH S. Torkelson R
- C Jake Rogers R
- SS Trey Sweeney L
- CF R. Kreidler R
Dodgers vs Tigers Game 2 prediction
The Dodgers face a familiar name on Friday in the form of Jack Flaherty. The starting pitcher spent the second half of the 2024 season with the Dodgers, helping them win the 2024 World Series. He is back with Detroit again.
One can place their trust almost blindly in the Dodgers. Given the form of Shohei Ohtani, it's hard to imagine betting against them. We expect the Dodgers to not only score a victory but do so in a blowout fashion in front of their fans.
Prediction: Dodgers 6, Tigers 0