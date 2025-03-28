  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Dodgers vs Tigers: Game 2, prediction, odds and picks - March 28, MLB 2025

Dodgers vs Tigers: Game 2, prediction, odds and picks - March 28, MLB 2025

By Krutik Jain
Modified Mar 28, 2025 11:47 GMT
MLB: Detroit Tigers at Los Angeles Dodgers - Source: Imagn
MLB: Detroit Tigers at Los Angeles Dodgers - Source: Imagn

The LA Dodgers are on a Shohei Ohtani home run subscription as the Japanese star continues to put balls in the stands. The Detroit Tigers gave up the home run to Ohtani, which eventually proved to be the difference in a close 5-4 ball game on Thursday.

Ad

As long as Ohtani's threat is there, the Dodgers can almost never expect to lose. However, the Tigers will take inspiration knowing that they kept things close until the very end. They will try to challenge the defending champions again on Friday for Game 2 of the series.

Dodgers vs Tigers baseball betting odds

Here are the betting odds from BetMGM Sportsbook:

Money line: Dodgers -211, Baltimore -102

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Over/under: 7 runs

Dodgers vs Tigers recent form and records

The Dodgers have been the most successful team in the majors since the mid-2010s. They haven't missed out on the postseason since 2012. In the last decade (2016-2024), they have 14 playoff series wins and two World Series titles.

Unlike the Dogders, the Tigers have made the postseason only once (last year) since 2014.

Players to watch

MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs - Source: Imagn
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs - Source: Imagn

Dodgers starting pitcher: Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Ad

2024 stats: 7-2, 3.00 ERA, 1.11 WHIP

MLB: Spring Training-Boston Red Sox at Detroit Tigers - Source: Imagn
MLB: Spring Training-Boston Red Sox at Detroit Tigers - Source: Imagn

Last start: 5.0 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 4 Ks

Ad

Tigers starting pitcher: Jack Flaherty

2024 stats: 13-7, 3.17 ERA, 1.07 WHIP

Starting lineups

Dodgers

  1. DH S. Ohtani L
  2. SS Mookie Betts R
  3. 1B F. Freeman L
  4. RF T. Hernandez R
  5. 3B Max Muncy L
  6. C Will Smith R
  7. LF M. Conforto L
  8. 2B Tommy Edman S
  9. CF Andy Pages R

Tigers

  1. 3B Z. McKinstry L
  2. LF Riley Greene L
  3. 2B G. Torres R
  4. RF K. Carpenter L
  5. 1B Colt Keith L
  6. DH S. Torkelson R
  7. C Jake Rogers R
  8. SS Trey Sweeney L
  9. CF R. Kreidler R
Ad

Dodgers vs Tigers Game 2 prediction

The Dodgers face a familiar name on Friday in the form of Jack Flaherty. The starting pitcher spent the second half of the 2024 season with the Dodgers, helping them win the 2024 World Series. He is back with Detroit again.

One can place their trust almost blindly in the Dodgers. Given the form of Shohei Ohtani, it's hard to imagine betting against them. We expect the Dodgers to not only score a victory but do so in a blowout fashion in front of their fans.

Prediction: Dodgers 6, Tigers 0

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी