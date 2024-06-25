Dodgers vs. White Sox: Game 2 Prediction, Odds and Picks - June 25, MLB 2024

Dave Roberts' LA Dodgers are off to an excellent start against the Chicago White Sox. After winning 3-0 in Game 1, the Dodgers will look to continue that in Game 2 on Tuesday.

Bobby Miller will start on the mound for the Dodgers. The young RHP has played and started four games this season, with a 1-1 record, an ERA of 6.00 and 1.44 WHIP and 20 strikeouts this regular season.

For the White Sox, Chris Flexen will start on the mound. The 29-year-old has played 16 games and started 14. He has a 2-6 record along with an ERA of 5.03, a WHIP of 1.39 and 57 strikeouts this season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Dodgers are the NL West leaders with a 49-31 record, while the White Sox are at the other end of the AL Central division with a 21-58 record.

Trending

Dodgers vs. White Sox Baseball Betting Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers -225 -1.5 (-135) O 9 (-120) Chicago White Sox +180 +1.5 (+110) U 9 (+100)

Where to watch the Dodgers vs. White Sox?

Game 2 of the series between the White Sox and the Dodgers will start at 8:10 pm EDT. Fans can watch the live telecast of the game on NBCS-CHI and the online streaming on FUBO TV.

Dodgers vs. White Sox

The Dodgers and the White Sox have faced off 32 times and have 16 wins apiece. Shohei Ohtani has been delivering great results for the Dodgers since taking over the lead-off spot, as Mookie Betts was sidelined due to injury.

James Paxton has been in great recently too, and has been complemented by the likes of Freddie Freeman, Gavin Lux and Tyler Glasnow as the Dodgers look to extend their two-game winning streak.

The White Sox, meanwhile, haven't had a great start to this season. Stars like Tommy Pham, Paul DeJong, Gavin Sheets and Andrew Vaughn, have been decent but face an uphill task on Tuesday

Prediction: Dodgers -1.5 (-135)