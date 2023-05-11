Does Kenley Jansen have heart problems? Red Sox closer's struggles with health issues uncovered

When it comes to MLB legends who have hailed from the Dutch Carribbean island of Curacao, Kenley Jansen's name simply has to be in the conversation.

After growing up watching countryman Andruw Jones of the Atlanta Braves, Jansen was inspired to push for the big leagues. In 2010, he inked a deal as an international free agent with the LA Dodgers.

In his decade as the Dodgers' closer, Jansen posted 350 saves over 705 innings, putting up over 1000 strikeouts. It was not long before fans and onlookers began to refer to him as the best closer in modern times.

After a one-year stint with the Atlanta Braves in 2022, he inked a two-year deal worth $32 million with the Boston Red Sox this past offseason. On May 10, he closed off the Sox' 5-2 win over the Braves to become the seventh closer in history to hit the 600 save mark.

However, most fans do not know of an affliction that has plagued the superstar pitcher for years. Jansen suffers from atrial fibrillation, which means he is prone to heart palpitations.

"Kenley Jansen becomes the 7th pitcher to record 400 saves (since the stat became official in 1969). He's the first to reach that mark since Francisco Rodríguez in 2016, and just the 4th to do it in his first 14 seasons, joining Mariano Rivera, Trevor Hoffman and Lee Smith." - ESPN Stats and Info

In 2018, when he was pitching with the LA Dodgers, Jansen was taken to the hospital with an episode, where he underwent treatment. Although he ended up being alright, it was not the first time that his condition had affected his career.

Over the course of his time in the MLB, Jansen has been placed on the IL semi-regularly with issues stemming from his heart condition. Although the ailment is not fatal, it can cause Jansen's heartbeat to skyrocket in a short period of time, adding significant stress to the already-trying occupation of the 35-year-old.

Kenley Jansen's grit is proof that any obstacle could be overcome

From Kenley Jansen's dominant frame and lightning-fast pitches, you would not nessecarily know the nature of his heart condition. Although his condition has been, and will remain, a major challenge, he has showed his ability to rise above something as dire as a chronic heart ailment.

His story is proof that you can overcome any obstacle and achieve your goals.

