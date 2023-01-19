Does Mike Trout have any kids? Getting to know Mike the family man

Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout is one of the greatest players in baseball history. As an individual, Trout has accomplished everything that a player can in his career so far. Now 31 years old, Trout remains one of the best players in baseball.

Even with a lack of team success, Trout has stayed loyal to the franchise that drafted him as the 25th overall pick in the 2009 MLB Draft. In 2019, Trout signed the largest contract in MLB history, agreeing to a 12-year, $426,500,000 to remain in Los Angeles.

Dr. Death Steve Wheeliams @GentonWheels We didn’t talk enough about how Mike Trout hit FORTY homers in 119 games in 2022. Just absurd. We didn’t talk enough about how Mike Trout hit FORTY homers in 119 games in 2022. Just absurd.

His loyalty to the Angels may not only be based on team loyalty, but he and his wife Jessica's role in the community. The young couple has been active across the country in several philanthropic ventures. They provide meals, promote mental health and wellness to children, and raise awareness of suicide prevention.

Suicide prevention is one cause held dearly by the Trout family, as Jessica's younger brother, Aaron Cox, committed suicide in 2018. Mike and Jessica honored his death by giving their only son the middle name Aaron.

In 2020, the couple welcomed their only child into the world. On July 30, 2020, Beckham Aaron Trout was born. While they may welcome another child into their family in the future, as of right now, Beckham is the only child of Mike and Jessica Trout.

Mike Trout @MikeTrout Our greatest gift from above • we are so in love! 🤍



Meet our sweet boy, Beckham Aaron Trout 🖤 July 30, 2020 • 5:10pm • 7lb 10oz • 20.75in Our greatest gift from above • we are so in love! 🤍Meet our sweet boy, Beckham Aaron Trout 🖤 July 30, 2020 • 5:10pm • 7lb 10oz • 20.75in https://t.co/yn2wqndT1U

A look at Mike Trout's accomplishments in the MLB

In 2012, Trout put the league on notice in his first full season in the majors. At only 20 years old, the Los Angeles Angels slugger hit 30 home runs and 86 RBIs, while also stealing a career-high 49 bases.

Since finishing second in MVP voting during his rookie campaign, Trout has gone on to win three American League MVP awards, nine Silver Sluggers, and was selected to the All-Star team 10 times. Even after playing only 119 games this season, Trout finished eighth in AL MVP voting behind teammate Shohei Ohtani and eventual winner Aaron Judge.

If Trout can remain healthy all season, it will be tough to rule out a fourth MVP Award for the superstar this season.

