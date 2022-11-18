Aaron Judge MVP: A look at the AL MVP's record-breaking season 

The debate leading up to the American League MVP Award showdown between Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani was fierce, with both camps defending their stars online. It turns out that it was only a tight race in the eyes of fans, as MLB voters favored the free-agent superstar, selecting Judge with 28 out of a possible 30 first-place votes.

"Aaron Judge. 2022 American League Most Valuable Player. Power. Magic. History. A season for the ages. #AllRise" - New York Yankees

The New York Yankees free-agent had one of the best offensive seasons in franchise history, with Judge surpassing Roger Maris for the franchise and the American League's single-season home run record with 62. His MVP level of production helped the Yankees clinch the AL East division title with a record of 99-63.

The 2022 season was a career year for Judge as he set new career highs in home runs (62), RBIs (131), walks (111), runs (133), and even games played (157). He also set new career highs in OBP (.425), slugging percentage (.686), and total bases (391).

XBH Stats that Aaron Judge led the AL in after the completion of the 2022 season:Total WARPosition Player WAROffensive WAROBPSluggingOPSTotal BasesHome RunsRuns scoredRBIsWalksAdjusted OPS+Runs CreatedAdjusted Batting RunsAdjusted Batting WinsXBH

"Stats that Aaron Judge led the AL in after the completion of the 2022 season: Total WAR, Position Player WAR, Offensive WAR, OBP, Slugging, OPS, Total Bases,Home Runs, Runs scored, RBIs, Walks, Adjusted OPS+, Runs Created, Adjusted Batting Runs, Adjusted Batting Wins, XBH" - @thebaseballnuts

This is the first time in his career that Aaron Judge has been voted as the MVP, and it could not have come at a more opportune time as the slugger is now the marquee name on the free agent market.

After declining a seven-year, $213.5 million extension from the Yankees at the beginning of the 2022 season, Judge and the team settled on a one-year, $19 million deal, avoiding arbitration. After gambling on himself, Judge may be staring down the most lucrative deal in MLB history.

"Can’t even describe bad ass it is that Aaron Judge turned down 230 million before the season and just decided to go out and break the AL HR record and have the greatest offensive season since Barry Bonds. The undisputed greatest contract year in MLB history" - @YankeeWRLD

Will Aaron Judge re-sign with the New York Yankees?

Now that the dust has settled from the MVP announcements, the focus has shifted to Judge's new contract. While Judge is already on his way to signing one of the richest contracts in sports history, the MVP will only add to the total.

While the San Francisco Giants, Boston Red Sox, and Los Angeles Dodgers are all interested in the AL home run king, the Yankees believe they will be able to keep their star outfielder.

"Brian Cashman says the Yankees have made an offer to Aaron Judge "since Spring Training": "It's in real time. We're on the clock. We're certainly not going to mess around" - Yankees Videos

