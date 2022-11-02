The Houston Astros were dominated by the Philadelphia Phillies in Game Three of the World Series. They lost the game 7-0, largely due to Houston pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. tipping his pitches. He gave up five home runs on six hits.

Bryce Harper got the party started for the Phillies with a two-run home run in the bottom of the first inning. Harper picked up on McCullers Jr. tipping his pitches early as he said something to Alec Bohm, who went on to crush a homer the next inning. The Phillies were in complete control of the game from the first inning.

Houston Astros fans can't believe this is how their team came out and performed in game three. They expected an easy Houston win with Lance McCullers Jr. on the mound.

Some fans are questioning why it took Houston manager Dusty Baker to pull McCullers Jr. so late. They believe that this loss rides on Dusty Baker. They have one of the deepest bullpens in the league and there was no excuse not to get McCullers out of the game early.

"Donate Lance McCullers' game check to charity" one disappointed fan said.

"I guess we'll never win without cheating. Fire dusty and click and trade Yordan for a bag of peanuts" said another.

Fans are starting to get nervous that this series may spiral out of control. They're nervous about how their team is going to respond after this massive loss. Game four is going to be one of the most important games for the Houston Astros.

The Houston Astros have to find a way to limit the Philadelphia Phillies offense

World Series - Houston Astros v Philadelphia Phillies - Game 3

The Philadelphia Phillies have been red-hot during the World Series. They have the ability to score runs in multiple ways. they don't just have to rely on the longball.

They showed their power in game three with five home runs, but that hasn't been how they have been winning lately.

In their comeback win in game one, they only hit one home run. They scored six unanswered runs with just one home run. The Phillies can hit the ball around the ballpark and they love to run. While they're not the fastest team in the league, they'll take the extra base when they can.

The Houston Astros were regarded as having the best pitching depth in the postseason. They need that depth to show up for them in game four. Whether it's Christian Javier or the bullpen, someone has to figure out a way to keep the Phillies from hitting the ball all over.

