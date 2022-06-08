"Dude looks older in this picture than he does now" "They really tried to slide Russell Wilson in there" - MLB Twitter reacts as 2010 MLB Draft class reaches 12th anniversary

A popular MLB Twitter account posted a picture of some of the top names of the 2010 MLB Draft class. The class, which features some players who fans thought were older, and some who fans thought were younger, has triggered a flurry of reactions online.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX 12 years ago today, the 2010 MLB draft started.



The account, @Fox Sports: MLB has reminded fans how stacked the 2010 MLB Draft class was. Philadelphia Phillies superstar Bryce Harper was the first overall pick that year, he would go on to win the Rookie of the Year Award and multiple MVP Awards. Let's see what the fans think of who they saw.

Twitter reacts to the 2010 MLB Draft class

Many think the 2010 MLB Draft class to be one of the most prized in recent baseball history. After Bryce Harper, the top name still making waves across the league is Manny Machado.

yodaprom @yodaprom



Not bad - Kinda like the 2003 NBA draft @MLBONFOX 3 no doubt Hall of Famers (Harper, Machado, DeGrom) & 2 borderline HOF guys if they can put together 4-5 more solid seasons (Sale & Yelli)Not bad - Kinda like the 2003 NBA draft @MLBONFOX 3 no doubt Hall of Famers (Harper, Machado, DeGrom) & 2 borderline HOF guys if they can put together 4-5 more solid seasons (Sale & Yelli) Not bad - Kinda like the 2003 NBA draft

Machado went 3rd overall to the Baltimore Orioles in 2012. Machado would hit a league-best 51 doubles in his second season with the Orioles. After six years in Baltimore, Machado returned to California in 2018. Machado is currently batting .325 in 2022 and has been in conversations about the 2022 National League MVP.

Anthony/KREEMAHM @metsw_s @MLBONFOX Chris sale and Bryce Harper were drafted the same year @MLBONFOX Chris sale and Bryce Harper were drafted the same year😟

Things have not gone so well for another member of the 2010 MLB Draft class, Chris Sale. Sale, who is now with the Boston Red Sox, started his career with the White Sox in Chicago. Sale From 2014 to 2018, Sale finished in the top five in Cy Young voting, but never got the award.

Sale is yet to pitch in 2022 after Tommy John surgery last year. Despite recording an impressive 5-1 record with an ERA of 3.16 in 2021, it is questionable if Sale will ever make a difference with his arm again.

Dusty @DWC_78 @dodgersontop @MLBONFOX Dude looks older in this picture than he does now @dodgersontop @MLBONFOX Dude looks older in this picture than he does now

The 23rd overall pick in 2010 was Christian Yelich. Yelich was the 2018 NL MVP after he recorded a .326 batting average and a .598 .SLG for the Miami Marlins. Christian Yelich's production has declined since he found a new home in Milwaukee for the Brewers, where he is batting only .224 this season.

Many fans thought that Yelich was much younger and did not consider that he might have also been a member of the 2010 MLB Draft class along with these other names.

Some fans have taken the liberty to point out that Noah Syndergaard was not drafted by the New York Mets, as the infographic seems to claims. Syndergaard was drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays, although he is still a member of the same MLB Draft class as the others.

Russell Wilson, who plays in the National Football League, was also listed below. Wilson was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in the 2012 NFL Draft.

Colby Schwan @SchwanReport @MLBONFOX They really tried to slide Russell Wilson in there @MLBONFOX They really tried to slide Russell Wilson in there

Do you think 2010 was the best draft year in recent history? Can you think of some better years? Let us know below.

