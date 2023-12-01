Dylan Cease Landing Spots: Top 5 trade destinations for in-demand White Sox ace explored ahead of MLB Winter Meetings

Although there are several top-tier pitchers on the free-agent market, the Chicago White Sox's Dylan Cease is near the top of the list when it comes to trade targets. The White Sox missed the postseason for the second consecutive year, which has led to the team entering a rebuilding stage and fielding calls on their ace.

Last season, Dylan Cease struggled to live up to his dominant 2022 campaign. After finishing second in Cy Young voting in 2022, the 27-year-old posted a 7-9 record with a 4.58 ERA and 214 strikeouts over 177.0 innings.

That being said, when Cease is on, he is one of the best pitchers in baseball, which is why teams are lining up to try and land him in a deal.

A closer look at five potential landing spots for Dylan Cease

#1 - The Atlanta Braves

According to multiple reports, the Atlanta Braves have emerged as the top candidate to land Dylan Cease from the Chicago White Sox. The Braves have one of the best lineups in baseball, but their pitching rotation has a few question marks. Pairing Dylan Cease with Spencer Strider could create the top pitching duo in the MLB.

"The Braves and Dodgers are among several teams engaged with the White Sox on Dylan Cease trade talks, per @BNightengale" - @TalkinBaseball_

#2 - Los Angeles Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers are one of the favorites to land Shohei Ohtani this offseason. However, many believe that even if they do sign Ohtani in free agency, they will need to revamp their pitching rotation, as it is one of the team's biggest weaknesses heading into the new campaign.

#3 - The Chicago Cubs

The Chicago Cubs are expected to be one of the most aggressive teams this offseason. Another contender to sign Shohei Ohtani, the Cubs could also look to the trade market to bolster their pitching rotation. While the White Sox may be reluctant to send Dylan Cease to their cross-town rival, the Cubs have a number of intriguing prospects who could tempt the Sox to make a move.

"Why wouldn't the Cubs reach out the the #WhiteSox for Cease? Bring him home and send plenty of prospects." - @CanuckBoy670AM

#4 - The San Francisco Giants

The San Francisco Giants are reportedly committed to revamping their current roster in order to return to the postseason. The club is looking to improve across the board, which makes Cease an intriguing trade target. The 27-year-old could partner with Logan Webb to make a dynamic duo in the NL West.

#5 - The St. Louis Cardinals

This may sound like an odd choice given the fact that the St. Louis Cardinals have added three starting pitchers already, but there are reports that they remain interested. The Cardinals have a number of young hitters competing for playing time, so moving on from some of them could not only fetch them Cease but clear up a crowded lineup.

"Would you include Brendan Donovan in a trade for Dylan Cease? #STLCards" - @RedbirdRiot

